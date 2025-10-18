Three Khans, one stage: Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir reunite in Riyadh

Bollywood icons share laughter, respect and rare camaraderie at Joy Forum 2025
Bollywood’s biggest stars — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — shared the stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, creating a moment that delighted fans across the world. The trio discussed their journeys in the Hindi film industry, shared jokes and mutual admiration, and reflected on their decades-long friendship.
A video from the event has gone viral, showing Shah Rukh calling Salman his family. “Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here [Shah Rukh] didn’t. He came from Delhi and struggled,” Salman said, praising Shah Rukh’s rise.
Before he could finish, Shah Rukh cut in with a witty response: “May I interrupt, Salman? I also come from a film family — Salman’s family is my family, and Aamir’s family is my family. That’s why I’m a star.” The exchange drew laughter, followed by Aamir’s quick remark: “Now you know how Shah Rukh is a star,” prompting applause from the audience.
During the conversation, Salman mentioned Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, calling it “really well done.” He added, “I’d rather see him in front of the camera and supersede his father.”
Shah Rukh responded warmly, saying, “If Salman has a son, I’d like him to be the biggest star ever in the history of mankind.”
The event gained even more buzz when popular YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) shared a photo with the three Khans on X, writing, “Hey India, should we all do something together?”
The picture — showing Shah Rukh and Salman in sharp suits, Aamir in a classic black kurta, and MrBeast in all-black — instantly went viral, sparking speculation about a possible global collaboration.
