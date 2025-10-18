Three Khans, one stage: Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir reunite in Riyadh

Before he could finish, Shah Rukh cut in with a witty response: “May I interrupt, Salman? I also come from a film family — Salman’s family is my family, and Aamir’s family is my family. That’s why I’m a star.” The exchange drew laughter, followed by Aamir’s quick remark: “Now you know how Shah Rukh is a star,” prompting applause from the audience.

A video from the event has gone viral, showing Shah Rukh calling Salman his family. “Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here [Shah Rukh] didn’t. He came from Delhi and struggled,” Salman said, praising Shah Rukh’s rise.

Bollywood’s biggest stars — Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — shared the stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia , creating a moment that delighted fans across the world. The trio discussed their journeys in the Hindi film industry, shared jokes and mutual admiration, and reflected on their decades-long friendship.

Shah Rukh responded warmly, saying, “If Salman has a son, I’d like him to be the biggest star ever in the history of mankind.”

During the conversation, Salman mentioned Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, calling it “really well done.” He added, “I’d rather see him in front of the camera and supersede his father.”

The picture — showing Shah Rukh and Salman in sharp suits, Aamir in a classic black kurta, and MrBeast in all-black — instantly went viral, sparking speculation about a possible global collaboration.

The event gained even more buzz when popular YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) shared a photo with the three Khans on X, writing, “Hey India, should we all do something together?”

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.