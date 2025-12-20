GOLD/FOREX
Aryan Khan wins career's first award for B***ds Of Bollywood, but shies away from dedicating it to Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar's son strayed away from a traditional awards acceptance speech

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan

Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan seems to be doing a good job about stepping away from his superstar dad's shadow.

Last night on December 19, Aryan marked a major milestone in his career, winning Best Debut Director of the Year for his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards in New Delhi. It was the first award of his professional journey — and he made sure to dedicate it to his mother, Gauri Khan.

Taking the stage, Aryan thanked his cast, crew and Netflix for backing him as a first-time director.

“Thank you for trusting a first-time director and working with me with so much love, hard work and enthusiasm,” he said, calling the recognition deeply special.

In a moment that drew smiles from the audience, Aryan acknowledged his family legacy — while gently poking fun at it.

“This is my first award. And I hope I will get many more awards. Because like my dad, I also like awards a lot,” he said, referring to his father, Shah Rukh Khan. He quickly added, “But this award is not for him.”

Instead, Aryan dedicated the honour to his mother, sharing a personal note that revealed her influence on his upbringing. “This award is for my mom because she always tells me to sleep early, not to make fun of people, and to behave properly,” he said, adding with a laugh that he expected “less scolding at home today.”

The emotional high point of the evening came from the audience, where Aryan’s grandmother, Savita Chhibber, expressed her pride.

“I’m very happy. May he be very successful. I’m so proud,” she said, blessing her grandson and celebrating his achievement. Visibly moved, Aryan responded by promising that his next award would be dedicated to her.

With The Ba***ds of Bollywood marking his directorial debut and now earning national recognition, Aryan Khan’s first step behind the camera has clearly struck a chord — and set the tone for what could be a promising creative journey ahead.

