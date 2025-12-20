Last night on December 19, Aryan marked a major milestone in his career, winning Best Debut Director of the Year for his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards in New Delhi. It was the first award of his professional journey — and he made sure to dedicate it to his mother, Gauri Khan.

“I’m very happy. May he be very successful. I’m so proud,” she said, blessing her grandson and celebrating his achievement. Visibly moved, Aryan responded by promising that his next award would be dedicated to her.

Instead, Aryan dedicated the honour to his mother, sharing a personal note that revealed her influence on his upbringing. “This award is for my mom because she always tells me to sleep early, not to make fun of people, and to behave properly,” he said, adding with a laugh that he expected “less scolding at home today.”

“This is my first award. And I hope I will get many more awards. Because like my dad, I also like awards a lot,” he said, referring to his father, Shah Rukh Khan. He quickly added, “But this award is not for him.”

