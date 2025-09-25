Party on screen, perfectionism off screen?

The show looks like one long, riotous Bollywood party. Surely the set was the same?

Bobby shakes his head.

“It wasn’t just fun all the time. The fun was in performing in front of the camera. Aryan is a perfectionist — he would make us do quite a lot of takes. So we were always at it, always trying to do our best so he gets what he wants. It was tiring, yes. But that’s our job.”

Raghav jumps in with his own spin.

“Even the camera team, the light men, the DP — crazy! It was a rollercoaster ride. Crazy, crazy, crazy.”

Playing the mafia patriarch

Bobby’s role — a patriarch who is both protective and pettily insecure — allowed him to lean into contradictions.

“See, the whole thing is fiction. But as actors, you have your own process. Being a father, and being in the industry for 30 years, I have the experience to get those feelings. It was about being honest to the situation. It’s basically a character — I promise I’m not like that in real life.”

Aryan, he adds, insisted on the little touches.

“I still remember when Aryan added the bit where I get angry with my daughter, my son says something, and I hit the iPad. It falls. And then — ‘nahi toota’.”

Raghav chips in:

“The series shows that no matter how rich and privileged you are, you also value small things — like an iPad being smashed in anger.”

Rooting, not rooting

The brilliance of The B***ds Of Bollywood is its moral ambiguity. You’re never sure who to root for. Even Bobby’s patriarch vacillates between being sympathetic and petty.

“When I saw it with my kids and my wife, they wouldn’t stop discussing it,” Bobby recalls. “Everybody’s fighting — this portion funny, that portion funny, this character funny. Not just one character, all the characters.”

Raghav agrees:

“Crazy. Even the smallest character, the lightest gag — it pops.”

Bobby adds:

“I felt it was going to work. You can never know the end result, but with this, I felt confident.”