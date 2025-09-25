The officer, who arrested Aryan on drugs on cruise case, claims the hit OTT show mocks him
Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a permanent injunction against Netflix’s recently released show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan.
In his petition, Wankhede claims that one particular scene in the eight-episode series “mocks” him. While the exact scene was not specified in court, many viewers pointed out that a character introduced in the opening episode bears an uncanny resemblance to the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer.
The sequence features a loud officer dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers, ranting about the “war on drugs” while storming into a Bollywood party. His mannerisms, haircut, and appearance are said to closely mirror Wankhede — who was notably involved in the high-profile 2021 drug case that saw Aryan Khan’s arrest.
This is not the first time Ba***ds of Bollywood has come under scrutiny. A scene featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor in the finale triggered a complaint over the use of e-cigarettes without statutory warnings. Following a petition by the Legal Rights Observatory, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, urging legal action against Kapoor, the production company, and Netflix under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.
The Delhi High Court has acknowledged Wankhede’s plea. Whether the show’s depiction was purely fictional or a direct mockery of the ex-NCB officer will now be determined in court.
