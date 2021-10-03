Aryan Khan was aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai that was raided by authorities on October 2

Aryan Khan is supposedly being questioned by Mumbai's NCB in connection to a rave party that was taking place aboard a cruise ship on Saturday night. Image Credit: Instagram.com/gaurikhan/

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship and busted a drugs party on Saturday in Mumbai. He was one among eight people questioned after the raids.

According to reports, the charges brought against Aryan Khan include purchase, possession and use of banned substances.

Earlier:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai is reportedly questioning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan following a drug bust aboard a cruise ship that had embarked on a three-day voyage.

Aryan Khan is allegedly being questioned in connection to a rave party that was taking place aboard the said cruise ship on Saturday night. According to a media statement to India Today by Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, the actor’s son is only being questioned at the time and has not been booked nor arrested. According to reports, his WhatsApp chats are being examined right now.

“He was on the cruise ship where the agency raided in the night and busted a rave party,” Wankhede told Hindustan Times, and many people from the ship are being questioned.

Apart from the 23-year-old Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant have also been detained.

“It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs. The involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light,” NCB chief SN Pradhan told ANI.

According to news reports, the NCB has also summoned six of the organisers who had planned the cruise party.

Aryan Khan with his famous actor father Shah Rukh Khan

In a report published in Indian Express, the NCB officials said they received a tip-off about the rave party on a passenger cruise ship that was due to leave for Goa on October 2 evening. The NCB booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers.

"As soon as the cruise left Mumbai coast and reached mid-sea, few passengers started consuming drugs after which the NCB officials then started their operation and caught them red-handed,” said a source to Indian Express.

Cocaine and other synthetics drugs was found in their pocession and subsequently seized during the raid, said officials.

Aryan Khan with parents Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: AFP

Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, and his team took all the detainees along with their luggage to the NCB office in south Mumbai.

“The procedure of seizing drugs in the presence of eye witnesses is still going on,” said an official.

The detainees will be soon sent for medical examination to a nearby government hospital, said NCB officials as that will help them to ascertain whether they had consumed drugs.

Shah Rukh Khan, with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/gaurikhan