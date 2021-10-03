1 of 10
Until October 3, Aryan Khan was best known as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s oldest son who bore an uncanny resemblance to his superstar father. But on Sunday, he made headlines after getting arrested in Mumbai.
The 23-year-old was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai following a drug bust aboard a cruise ship headed for Goa. Khan was detained for over 20 hours and questioned by the NCB prior to his arrest. His phone is also allegedly being examined in the case. He is among eight other passengers who were questioned by the authorities.
First things first, Aryan isn’t one of those celebrity kids who thrive on over-sharing their lives on social media. His posts on his verified Instagram account are sparse and usually feature him looking carefully careless and cool.
Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son and he has two other siblings. Aryan, whose best friends include Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Panday, was born in New Delhi and is a portrait of a privileged Bollywood star-kid with immense access to wealth, pedigree, and powerful friends.
In Karan Johar's glossy drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', Aryan Khan did a cameo. But that wasn't his sole brush with acting as a child. A scene of him as a young boy in Johar’s ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ didn’t make it past the edit table.
Aryan Khan and his schooling: Aryan attended the elite London’s Sevenoaks school and his classmates included Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. He later attended the University of Southern California and revealed on his Instagram account that he had successfully graduated.
Aryan Khan dubbed for Lion King : His lack of inclination to feature in front of the camera is evident by his recent career moves. Recently, he did a voice-over for the character of ‘Simba’ in the Hindi version of the Hollywood hit ‘The Lion King’ and his father gave voice to Mufasa in the same film. In 2004, he dubbed the dialogues for his character in ‘Hum Lajawab Hain’ and also received an award as the best dubbing child artist for the same.
Aryan Khan isn't keen to be an actor, but gravitates towards direction: While Aryan is yet to give his first interview to the media, his father Shah Rukh Khan — known for his witty demeanour — has always been open about his close bond with his children. In David Letterman’s show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, Shah Rukh Khan spoke extensively about his children. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” said the doting father. In several interviews, Shah Rukh Khan also made it clear that his son is keen to become a movie director rather than an actor who invites all the adulation and worship.
Bollywood royalty dates Bollywood royalty? Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of movie icon Amitabh Bachchan, have been romantically linked in the past. However, they have both denied such link-ups and claim to be good friends.
Aryan Khan graduates in the US: Aryan completed his bachelor's degree in arts and filmmaking from the University of Southern California in 2021 and received his university diploma at a socially-distant graduation ceremony this May. The photo of Khan from the event went viral, but he took to Instagram much later to reveal the big news. He has over 1 million Instagram followers despite keeping a low-profile on his social media accounts.
