“I came back to Dubai from Mumbai on March 9th because to me Dubai is not my second home to India, it's my first home. And you don't run away from home ever! Trust me when I tell you that I truly felt safer once I landed in Dubai,” said Varoin in an excusive interview with Gulf News.

Dubai: When I caught up with Varoin Marwah , the Dubai-based designer behind looks for Ranveer Singh , Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Jason Derulo, there had just been an minor drone incident near his flagship boutique in Dubai's Al Bada and his home on Sheikh Zayed Road.

“I have to be with my team who look up to me. I can’t be someone who isn't with them right here physically. That’s the worst representation of a leader: staying away in uncertain times."

“Have we become immune to everything, I wonder. But the truth is that we have so much faith in the Dubai government and authorities to safeguard us that our first reaction is not anxiety or fear,” he said.

“I’ve started to work on the uniforms worn by my front-facing teammates. You start retraining the team and thinking about how you can move forward. How do we manage? Contingency plans. This is the time to reset, redevelop, and grow more,” he said.

“Dubai is the most resilient city I have ever seen. We’ve seen something like this during COVID. The recovery was so swift. We feel the safest no matter what crisis. This is just a temporary pause. Who manages to fight at the worst time, that’s what matters" According to him, the faith that residents will have on this City will quadruple once world peace prevails.

