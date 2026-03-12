GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
United in Strength
EXCLUSIVE

UAE fashion designer Varoin Marwah finds solace and security in Dubai amid global uncertainty

Dubai's allure: Varoin Marwah's safe haven as the region sees Iran's blatant aggression

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai-based fashion designer to Hollywood and Bollywood stars, Varoin Marwah
Dubai-based fashion designer to Hollywood and Bollywood stars, Varoin Marwah

Dubai: When I caught up with Varoin Marwah, the Dubai-based designer behind looks for Ranveer Singh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Jason Derulo, there had just been an minor drone incident near his flagship boutique in Dubai's Al Bada and his home on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Civil defense vehicles were checking both areas, yet Marwah sounded surprisingly calm and composed, like he had no worry in the world.

“I came back to Dubai from Mumbai on March 9th because to me Dubai is not my second home to India, it's my first home. And you don't run away from home ever! Trust me when I tell you that I truly felt safer once I landed in Dubai,” said Varoin in an excusive interview with Gulf News.

He has a store in Mumbai's posh Bandra and before Iran's blatant aggression in the UAE began, he used to shuttle between the UAE and India every fortnight.

Even this designer's trademark wry humour was evident as he joked about how grounded he felt during uncertain times.

“Have we become immune to everything, I wonder. But the truth is that we have so much faith in the Dubai government and authorities to safeguard us that our first reaction is not anxiety or fear,” he said.

Marwah, who has lived in Dubai for more than 22 years, has a deep connection to the city too.

“I have to be with my team who look up to me. I can’t be someone who isn't with them right here physically. That’s the worst representation of a leader: staying away in uncertain times."

He manages a staff of 27 in Dubai alone, and the responsibility weighs on him, but he wears it with pride.

“I could have easily stay put in Mumbai since I have a store there but I decided to come here for myself and my team. Trust me, it has made a huge difference."

Marwah has dressed a range of stars, from Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, and to international action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Ranveer, who's known for his flamboyant fashion avatars, loves to channel Marwah's sartorial energy.

But does he think his business might be impacted?

“Dubai is the most resilient city I have ever seen. We’ve seen something like this during COVID. The recovery was so swift. We feel the safest no matter what crisis. This is just a temporary pause. Who manages to fight at the worst time, that’s what matters" According to him, the faith that residents will have on this City will quadruple once world peace prevails.

In the mean time, he's busy strengthening operations.

“I’ve started to work on the uniforms worn by my front-facing teammates. You start retraining the team and thinking about how you can move forward. How do we manage? Contingency plans. This is the time to reset, redevelop, and grow more,” he said.

Before even entering the world of fashion, Marwah spent years in aviation as a cabin crew member with a popular UAE-based airline.

Those early days, traveling to Milan, Paris, and New York, has helped him tremendously as he turned fashion designer to stars.

“And can I just you that everybody at the Dubai airport was so welcoming! Their sense of collective confidence was palpable. Even the buggy guys were offering free rides. I felt home the moment I landed."

For Marwah, Dubai isn’t just a base: it’s home, community, and responsibility.

“I’ve been here for 22 years. Resilience is instilled. Talent will always prevail. It might take a little while, but this is the time to reset and grow."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEFashionDubaiIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

British Cyprus base evacuated after drone scare

British Cyprus base evacuated after drone scare

1m read
X@modgovae

UAE slams the targeting of Al Salam base by Iran

1m read
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base.

Qatar repels 63 missiles, 11 drones in Iranian attack

2m read
Jason Derulo will headline Dubai World Cup

Jason Derulo set to perform at Dubai World Cup 2026

2m read