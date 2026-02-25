Jason Derulo to headline Dubai World Cup's 30th anniversary concert
Dubai: Multi-platinum pop star Jason Derulo will headline the after-show concert at the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Derulo, a regular fixture to Dubai, is one of the most recognisable names in contemporary pop music, and has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide, earning 14 platinum certifications in the United States.
The singer is best known for global hits such as Whatcha Say, In My Head, Ridin’ Solo and UK No.1 single Don’t Wanna Go Home, and is expected to bring a high-energy finale to the sporting spectacle that blends elite racing with international entertainment.
The performance follows the release of Derulo’s latest album, The Last Dance (Part 1), with a second instalment scheduled for later this year.
According to the singer, the project marks the close of one creative chapter as he prepares to move into a new phase of his career.
Derulo’s appearance in Dubai coincides with his European leg of The Last Dance World Tour, which begins on January 29 and includes more than 25 arena dates across the UK and Europe.
Derulo remains one of the most influential pop artists of his generation, boasting nearly 250 million followers across social media platforms. His catalogue includes chart-topping hits such as Talk Dirty, Wiggle, Swalla and Savage Love, which reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in 16 countries. His recent collaboration Snake with Nora Fatehi has surpassed 124 million views online.
Widely regarded as the world’s most spectacular race day, the Dubai World Cup combines elite thoroughbred racing with fashion, celebrity culture and large-scale live entertainment.
Tickets for the event are available via dubairacingclub.com, with concert access included for all hospitality guests, including Apron Views. Royal Enclosure ticket holders will receive Golden Circle access, which is also available as an optional add-on for hospitality and Apron Views packages. Golden Circle access is not available to General Public ticket holders.