“I think that's one of my gifts, to be able to roll with the punches. Like you said, I'm the kind of person that always sees a glass half full as opposed to half empty.”

That sets the tone. Jason Derulo isn’t here to moan about life’s hits —he’s here to turn them into chart-toppers.

Why Dubai is his chosen stage

There was zero hesitation when I asked why he chose Dubai to launch his new single, Who Hurt You.

“Are you kidding me? Of course, I'm really excited to be here, as always… this is my favourite place in the world. So I was like, why not come do it in Dubai?”

Dubai, he says, isn’t just a stop on the global tour circuit—it’s the future.

“When you talk about architecture, when you talk about future, when you talk about luxury, when you talk about safety… it literally has everything.”

This isn’t marketing speak. It’s a strategic alignment. Derulo sees Dubai not as a fan base, but as a cultural epicentre — a place where global music shifts.

On his new single: Flirty, clubby and caribbean-infused

So what exactly is Who Hurt You?

“It's a fun song. It's taking a twist on the hashtag people utilise… It’s a story telling this young lady, like, whatever happened, like, I'm gonna be that person, that shoulder that you can lean on. It’s very flirty, very club, very party. You want to get up and dance.”

And in a nod to his roots:

“It has a merengue vibe… I’m from Haiti, and the Dominican Republic is an island that we share. I love that.”

On Turning pain into power

When I circle back to the original question—who hurt him—Derulo gets real.

“Anytime something negative happens in my life, I'm trying to figure out what the positive is… whether it's a lesson… whether it's gonna take me to the next level… If I have a bad breakup, I'm gonna go to bed that evening and figure out how to become a better version of me. It's almost like… the sweetest revenge.”

Derulo doesn’t crumble. He recalibrates.

On modern love in a swiping world

Dating culture today, I suggest, is so noncommittal, people won’t even commit to a burger.

He laughs, then turns reflective.

“Don't close yourself off to anything… I'm not necessarily looking for a relationship, but I'm also not closing myself off to it. Life is very short. I want to protect my peace… But if I feel like a situation brings me more good than bad, I'm going to try to work on that.”

He’s not chasing love, but he’s not running from it either.