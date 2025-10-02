Diwali 2025 fashion guide from Dubai designer to Bollywood stars Varoin Marwah: 'Don't over-do the bling'

Because this festive season, it’s not about being seen — it’s about being remembered
Dubai: This Diwali, forget everything you thought you knew about festive fashion. It’s not about drowning in glitter or going full-on bling from head to toe. The season is all about quiet luxury with a dash of drama — think timeless pieces, textures that indicate (not shout), and silhouettes that command attention without screaming.
From mocha mousse magic to bandhgalas that steal the spotlight, we’re talking festive dressing that balances elegance, comfort, and just the right amount of sparkle. Because this year, it’s not about being seen — it’s about being remembered. Gulf News caught up with Dubai-based designer Varoin Marwah to break down the trends for us:
This Diwali is all about quiet luxury with a touch of drama. People are leaning towards timeless, well-crafted pieces that make a statement through detail, texture, and silhouette rather than loud embellishments. Think power dressing meets festive elegance.
Mocha mousse is definitely trending — it’s versatile and sophisticated — but I’d say an unexpected hero shade is burnt red. It has warmth, festive depth, and pairs beautifully with gold or ivory, making it a fresh pick for celebrations.
This year, layered textures and geometric-inspired prints are standing out. From tonal embroidery on structured jackets to playfully patterned kurtas, silhouettes are veering towards long-line bandhgalas, asymmetric kurtas, and relaxed yet tailored trousers. Comfort and statement dressing go hand in hand.
The biggest mistake is overdoing the bling. Head-to-toe shimmer can look forced. On the flip side, some people go too minimal and lose the festive spirit. The trick is in balance — one highlight piece, whether it’s a jewel-toned jacket or a textured kurta, paired with more understated elements.
Opt for breathable fabrics with statement finishes — linen with metallic threadwork, cotton-silk blends, or lightweight crepes. Silhouettes like structured kurtas or open jackets allow movement while keeping the look elevated. Footwear also plays a big role: chic loafers or juttis keep you comfortable yet festive.
For a low-key look, I’d suggest a monotone kurta-pajama in a muted pastel or earthy tone, layered with a lightweight textured stole or an embroidered Nehru jacket. Add one festive accessory — maybe metallic footwear or a standout watch — and you’ve got effortless festive chic.
Years ago, I leaned heavily into all-sequin ensembles — glitter everywhere! Looking back, I’d reinterpret that energy into subtler shimmer — matte sequins, micro-embroidery, or metallic accents. It’s about capturing the sparkle without going overboard.
The bandhgala jacket in an earthy neutral with tonal embroidery, paired with slim trousers, is the ultimate hero look. It’s powerful, versatile, and effortlessly festive — equally striking at a puja or an evening party. 9. What Diwali fashion means to me For me, Diwali fashion is a blend of nostalgia and reinvention. It carries the memory of traditions we’ve grown up with, but each year gives us the chance to reimagine them in a fresh, modern way. Glamour is part of it, but at its heart, it’s about connection and celebration
