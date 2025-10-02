Diwali 2025 fashion guide from Dubai designer to Bollywood stars Varoin Marwah: 'Don't over-do the bling'

From mocha mousse magic to bandhgalas that steal the spotlight, we’re talking festive dressing that balances elegance, comfort, and just the right amount of sparkle. Because this year, it’s not about being seen — it’s about being remembered. Gulf News caught up with Dubai-based designer Varoin Marwah to break down the trends for us:

Dubai: This Diwali , forget everything you thought you knew about festive fashion. It’s not about drowning in glitter or going full-on bling from head to toe. The season is all about quiet luxury with a dash of drama — think timeless pieces, textures that indicate (not shout), and silhouettes that command attention without screaming.

The biggest mistake is overdoing the bling. Head-to-toe shimmer can look forced. On the flip side, some people go too minimal and lose the festive spirit. The trick is in balance — one highlight piece, whether it’s a jewel-toned jacket or a textured kurta, paired with more understated elements.

The bandhgala jacket in an earthy neutral with tonal embroidery, paired with slim trousers, is the ultimate hero look. It’s powerful, versatile, and effortlessly festive — equally striking at a puja or an evening party. 9. What Diwali fashion means to me For me, Diwali fashion is a blend of nostalgia and reinvention. It carries the memory of traditions we’ve grown up with, but each year gives us the chance to reimagine them in a fresh, modern way. Glamour is part of it, but at its heart, it’s about connection and celebration

