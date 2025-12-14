Bondi beach shooting: Dubai Bling reality star, businessman and RJ Kris Fade reacts to tragedy

The shooting has rattled Australia, a country known for its strict gun laws and relative freedom from such attacks, making the violence at Bondi Beach all the more confronting. As investigations continue and authorities piece together exactly what happened, tributes and messages of support have poured in from around the world — including from figures like Kris Fade, whose reaction echoed a broader national sentiment of disbelief, grief and solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.

Several witnesses recounted hearing what sounded like “pops” before realising something was wrong. One local told Australian media he saw “at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere,” while others described a sudden shift from a relaxed beach evening to mass panic within seconds. Families abandoned shoes and belongings as they ran uphill and into nearby buildings to escape the danger.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing,” confirming that police and emergency responders were on the ground working to save lives. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected,” he said in a statement, as helicopters were seen circling the area and ambulances ferried the injured away.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show people running in all directions across the beach and surrounding streets as the sound of gunshots and police sirens rang out. Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the footage, but eyewitness accounts painted a picture of chaos and fear as families, tourists and locals scrambled to get to safety.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening at the iconic Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations, when reports of gunshots sparked widespread panic. Australian police confirmed that multiple people were injured and said two individuals were taken into custody as part of an ongoing operation. Authorities urged members of the public to avoid the area and advised anyone at the scene to take shelter while emergency services responded.

The Australian-born media personality took to social media to express his condolences, writing, “My prayers are with the victims of the Bondi shooting. We landed in Sydney today and hearing this news has been deeply upsetting. May God give strength and comfort to every family affected.”

