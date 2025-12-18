Australia PM vows to stamp out hatred as nation mourns youngest Bondi Beach victim

This included new powers to target extremist preachers and to refuse or cancel visas for those who spread hate and division.

“Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a sweeping crackdown to banish the “evil of antisemitism from our society”.

Father-and-son gunmen are accused of firing into crowds at a beachside Jewish festival on Sunday evening, killing 15 in an attack authorities linked to “Islamic State ideology”.

Sydney: Australia’s prime minister vowed to stamp out extremism Thursday as the nation mourned the youngest victim of the Bondi Beach shooting, a 10-year-old girl remembered as “our little ray of sunshine”.

Mourners clutched bouquets of lilies as they filed into Sydney’s Chevra Kadisha Memorial Hall, a Jewish funeral home responsible for customary burial rites.

“She is genuinely the most kind, caring and compassionate young girl, who brightened everyone’s day with her radiant smile and infectious laugh.”

“Matilda is our little ray of sunshine,” said the rabbi leading the service, reading a message from her school.

As the prime minister spoke, mourners gathered for the funeral of 10-year-old Matilda, the youngest victim killed in the attack.

“Serious vilification” based on race would become a federal offence.

Australia would develop a regime for listing organisations with leaders who engage in hate speech, he said.

However, in recent years authorities have documented a steady rise in privately owned firearms.

That shooting sparked sweeping reform of Australia’s gun laws.

The Bondi Beach attack is the deadliest mass shooting since 35 people were killed in the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Australia’s leaders have agreed to toughen laws that allowed his father Sajid to own six guns.

Naveed came to the attention of Australia’s intelligence agency in 2019, but he was not considered to be an imminent threat at the time.

Questions are mounting over whether Australia missed warning signs that could have thwarted the gunmen.

Philippines authorities said there was no evidence that the country was being used for “terrorist training”.

“Other foreigners usually chat with me, but they didn’t.”

“They weren’t approachable like other foreigners,” night desk manager Angelica Ytang, 20, told AFP.

Hotel staff said the duo barely left their rooms during a nearly month-long visit to the restive Mindanao region, which has a long history of Islamist insurgencies.

Australian police are investigating whether the pair met with Islamist extremists during a visit to the Philippines weeks before the shooting.

Authorities believe he and his father drew their inspiration from the Islamic State group (Daesh), also known as ISIS.

Reportedly an unemployed bricklayer, Naveed was charged on Wednesday with 15 counts of murder, an act of terrorism and dozens of other serious crimes.

“Not only for our community, but for fighting antisemitism around the world,” she told reporters.

Government envoy for antisemitism Jillian Segal said Australia stood at a crossroads.

“We saw the manifestation of that on Sunday.”

“When words and hatred are left untouched, it leads to violence,” said survivor Arsen Ostrovsky, wearing a thick gauze pad to cover the wound where a bullet grazed his skull.

The attack has revived allegations that Australia is dragging its feet in the fight against antisemitism.

Father Sajid, 50, was killed in a shootout with police but 24-year-old Naveed survived.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed are accused of opening fire on the Jewish Hanukkah celebration in an antisemitic attack.

“I was with her when she got injured. I remember the look in her eyes.

“I don’t know Matilda but I was confused between her and my daughter,” he told AFP.

Survivor Matan Atzmon, 40, said he was briefly with Matilda after she was shot.

“So just remember. Remember her name.”

“And I thought that Matilda was the most Australian name that could ever exist.

“We came here from Ukraine, and Matilda was our firstborn here in Australia,” he said earlier this week.

Her father, Michael, said they chose Matilda’s name as a nod to Australia, where the beloved folk song “Waltzing Matilda” is sung as an unofficial national anthem.

“I couldn’t imagine I would lose my daughter here. It’s just a nightmare,” mother Valentyna told reporters ahead of the funeral.

Matilda’s family - who have asked media not to publish their last name - left Ukraine to settle in Australia.

Photos taken in the hours before the first bullets were fired showed Matilda stroking animals at a petting zoo and smiling after having her face painted.

Others held balloons emblazoned with pictures of bumblebees, a reference to the young girl’s nickname “Matilda Bee”.

