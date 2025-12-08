Safeer Group Unveils Youniq: A new fashion brand for trend-conscious youth

"The launch of Youniq comes at a time when youth-driven fashion is evolving faster than ever," said Yana Kalwani, Director of Marketing and Communications, Safeer Group. "Our goal is to build a brand that reflects the energy and creativity of young consumers in the UAE. Through accessible pricing, trend-led designs, and seamless integration into our existing retail network, Youniq allows us to connect with a new generation of shoppers in a meaningful way."