Safeer Group Unveils Youniq: A new fashion brand for trend-conscious youth

Now in phased UAE rollout, Youniq has seven stores open and four more on the way
Dubai: Safeer Group has officially launched Youniq, its newest fashion brand, now rolling out across multiple Safeer Market locations. Designed to complement the Group’s already popular portfolio, including Eternity, Smart Baby, and Shoes 4 Us, Youniq introduces an entirely new style segment tailored to today’s trend-conscious youth and young adults.
Positioned as a modern, accessible, and fashion-forward label, Youniq fills a long-standing gap within the Group’s retail offering. While Safeer Group has established strength in kidswear and adult essentials, Youniq brings a curated range aimed at the style-aware generation seeking fresh, expressive, and everyday-ready looks. The brand’s collections focus on smart casuals, weekend wear, denim, athleisure, accessories, and seasonal trends – crafted to resonate with younger shoppers and those looking for contemporary wardrobe staples.
The brand has already launched in phases across the UAE, with seven Youniq stores now open and four additional locations in the pipeline, marking an exciting expansion within a rapidly growing fashion category.
"Youniq represents a new direction in our fashion journey," said Neeraj Gusain, Division Manager – Fashion & Lifestyle, Safeer Group. "We wanted to create a brand that speaks directly to today’s young shoppers – those looking for individuality, comfort, and modern style. Youniq does exactly that, and the early response has been incredible."
"The launch of Youniq comes at a time when youth-driven fashion is evolving faster than ever," said Yana Kalwani, Director of Marketing and Communications, Safeer Group. "Our goal is to build a brand that reflects the energy and creativity of young consumers in the UAE. Through accessible pricing, trend-led designs, and seamless integration into our existing retail network, Youniq allows us to connect with a new generation of shoppers in a meaningful way."
Youniq will initially be introduced across select Al Safeer Group retail destinations, with plans to expand to standalone stores and online platforms in the near future. The brand launch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign featuring social media creators, interactive in-store experiences and youth-centric community engagement initiatives. As Safeer Group continues its retail transformation and expansion, Youniq is set to become a core fashion pillar, bringing vibrant, youthful energy and contemporary styling to communities across the country.
