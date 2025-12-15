Meet Waad AlHammadi: The Emirati creative behind Gabi Dubai’s timeless modest wear

The name of her brand carries a story that is as intimate as the garments themselves. Rather than opting for a commercially driven label, Waad and her sister Sheyma chose something far more personal—an affectionate nickname born from a family memory. Waad recalls how her first nephew, in his early attempts at speech, affectionately called her sister “Gabi”, a mispronunciation of “Galbi”, the Arabic word for “my heart”. The nickname endured, and when the sisters set out to create a brand that would embody love, warmth and authenticity, the choice was instinctive. “Gabi is a name very close to our hearts, it’s like our child,” she shares. “We wanted a name that felt personal, simple and memorable… It felt natural to carry that name forward filled with love, family and meaning.”