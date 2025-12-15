Meet Waad AlHammadi: The Emirati creative behind Gabi Dubai’s timeless modest wear

Waad Al Hammadi’s Gabi Dubai reimagines modest wear through a refined, contemporary lens
In a city renowned for its architectural marvels and cosmopolitan flair, Dubai has also become a cradle for a new generation of fashion visionaries. Among them is Waad AlHammadi, an Emirati creative whose approach to modest wear is as thoughtful as it is refined. As the co-founder and creative director of Gabi Dubai, Waad has emerged as a quiet force in the region’s fashion scene, offering women a wardrobe that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in cultural elegance.
The name of her brand carries a story that is as intimate as the garments themselves. Rather than opting for a commercially driven label, Waad and her sister Sheyma chose something far more personal—an affectionate nickname born from a family memory. Waad recalls how her first nephew, in his early attempts at speech, affectionately called her sister “Gabi”, a mispronunciation of “Galbi”, the Arabic word for “my heart”. The nickname endured, and when the sisters set out to create a brand that would embody love, warmth and authenticity, the choice was instinctive. “Gabi is a name very close to our hearts, it’s like our child,” she shares. “We wanted a name that felt personal, simple and memorable… It felt natural to carry that name forward filled with love, family and meaning.”
Waad’s journey into fashion was not a sudden discovery but a quiet inheritance. Her earliest lessons in style came not from textbooks or trend reports, but from the graceful presence of her mother. “Fashion has always been part of my upbringing. My mother is my biggest inspiration and a true fashion icon to me”, she says, recalling the influence of a woman who embodied both elegance and modesty. That early exposure to understated beauty would later become the foundation of Gabi Dubai’s aesthetic.
The decision to build the brand alongside her sister was not only a matter of trust but of shared vision. Their creative partnership is defined by balance—each bringing distinct strengths to the table while remaining united in purpose. “It’s a blessing,” Waad reflects. “Working together feels natural, and it makes the journey more meaningful because we are building this dream side by side.”
From the outset, Gabi Dubai was conceived as more than a fashion label. It was a response to a gap in the market, a desire to offer women clothing that aligned with their values without sacrificing sophistication. “We wanted to create pieces that represent modesty in a way that is modern, minimal and chic,” Waad explains. “Our driving force was to show women that they don’t need to reveal skin to look beautiful.”
This philosophy is evident in every collection, where the design language is defined by restraint rather than excess. Waad describes the brand’s signature as “timeless minimalism”, a concept that manifests in oversized silhouettes, monochrome tones and subtle detailing. “Every collection carries that DNA: modest, minimal, yet always evolving”, she says.
The garments are not only designed in the UAE but also produced there, with fabrics sourced both locally and internationally. This commitment to quality and locality is central to the brand’s identity. “We carefully source high-quality fabrics… to ensure comfort, flow and elegance in every design”, Waad notes, underscoring the tactile experience of wearing Gabi Dubai.
The latest collection continues this narrative of quiet sophistication. Drawing on traditional silhouettes and reinterpreting them through a modern lens, the pieces are designed to transition seamlessly from day to evening. “Our latest collection celebrates modern minimalism with traditional roots,” she says. “It embodies simplicity elevated into elegance.” Among the offerings, one piece stands out as a personal favourite: a monochrome oversized set that Waad believes encapsulates the brand’s essence. “It’s the kind of piece you can wear endlessly and still feel graceful in.”
Building a brand in a dynamic and competitive market like the UAE has brought its share of lessons. For Waad, the experience has been both humbling and empowering. “It has taught us resilience, patience and the importance of staying true to our vision,” she reflects. “The UAE is full of opportunity and creativity, but it also challenges you to stand out.”
Despite the challenges, Gabi Dubai has achieved several milestones that speak to its growing influence. From themed collections for National Day and Ramadan to international orders and the thrill of spotting her designs worn abroad, Waad has seen her vision take flight. “Another milestone was creating our sub-line ON by Gabi, which expanded our creative direction,” she adds. “But above all, the greatest highlight is hearing from women who say they feel confident and beautiful in our pieces.”
ON by Gabi, the brand’s dedicated line of jalabiyas, was born from client demand and cultural resonance. It allows Waad and her team to explore a more traditional side of modest wear while maintaining the brand’s minimalist DNA. “It was born out of our customer’s love for pieces they could wear for cultural gatherings, Ramadan, and special evenings,” she explains.
Running a fashion business, of course, comes with its emotional highs and lows. For Waad, the most rewarding moments are those when her designs empower women. “The highs are seeing women wear Gabi with confidence and grace,” she says. But there are also moments of frustration, particularly when confronting misconceptions about modest fashion. “The lows are in trying to deliver the message to women that dressing modestly is not difficult. But even those challenges continue to motivate me to push further and grow stronger.”
Beyond aesthetics and commerce, Gabi Dubai is also a vehicle for compassion. From its inception, the brand has supported charitable causes, integrating philanthropy into its business model. “With every purchase, our customers are indirectly contributing to helping people in need,” Waad shares. “For us, fashion is not just about clothing—it’s also about compassion.”
While the core vision remains unchanged, Waad acknowledges that their confidence has grown. “We started with oversized silhouettes that many doubted, but today it’s our signature,” she says. “With each collection, our vision sharpens and grows with us.”
Looking ahead, Waad envisions Gabi Dubai expanding its reach beyond the region, collaborating with international creatives, and establishing a global presence in the modest wear space. “We want to keep our DNA intact while collaborating with creatives worldwide, opening more pop-ups, and growing ON by Gabi into a line of its own,” she says. “Most importantly, we want to continue inspiring women to embrace modesty.”
In a world where fashion often chases the ephemeral, Waad AlHammadi offers something enduring: a brand that honours heritage, champions simplicity and empowers women to dress with confidence and intention.
