Over 30,000 attend Simbang Gabi in Dubai with Cardinal Tagle leading mass

Cardinal Tagle’s presence has added deeper significance to the celebration, drawing large congregations eager to see a familiar pastoral figure who represents both faith and Filipino identity on the global Catholic stage.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.