Over 30,000 attend Simbang Gabi in Dubai with Cardinal Tagle leading mass

For Filipinos in UAE, Simbang Gabi is both a spiritual tradition and a reminder of home

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Over 30,000 attendees celebrate Simbang Gabi, a tradition bridging home and faith in Dubai.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
1/10
Cardinal Tagle’s visit highlights the spiritual and cultural significance of Simbang Gabi for Filipinos.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
2/10
The Filipino community in the UAE gathers to prepare for Christmas, united in prayer and joy.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
3/10
Faithful fill St. Mary’s Church for the second evening of Simbang Gabi in Dubai.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
4/10
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presides over the Mass..
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
5/10
Cardinal Tagle’s presence has added deeper significance to the celebration.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
6/10
Simbang Gabi began late in the 1600 during the Spanish era.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
7/10
St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai sees between 30,000 and 35,000 attendees, majority of whom are Filipinos, every night during Simbang Gabi.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
8/10
‘Simbang Gabi’ (Filipino for Night Masses) is one of the most awaited gatherings of Catholics every year.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
9/10
Cardinal Tagle’s presence has added deeper significance to the celebration, drawing large congregations eager to see a familiar pastoral figure who represents both faith and Filipino identity on the global Catholic stage.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
10/10
A vibrant expression of Filipino faith and community during the cherished Christmas tradition.
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia
Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

