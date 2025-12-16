Over 30,000 attend Simbang Gabi in Dubai with Cardinal Tagle leading mass

The Filipino community in the UAE gathers to prepare for Christmas, united in prayer and joy.
Faithful fill St. Mary’s Church for the second evening of Simbang Gabi in Dubai.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presides over the Mass..
Cardinal Tagle’s presence has added deeper significance to the celebration.
Simbang Gabi began late in the 1600 during the Spanish era.
St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai sees between 30,000 and 35,000 attendees, majority of whom are Filipinos, every night during Simbang Gabi.
‘Simbang Gabi’ (Filipino for Night Masses) is one of the most awaited gatherings of Catholics every year.
A vibrant expression of Filipino faith and community during the cherished Christmas tradition.
