Cardinal Tagle’s UAE visit to turn Simbang Gabi into a homecoming for OFWs

Filipino faithful gather in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as cardinal celebrates Mass
MartinelliAs Simbang Gabi begins to draw Filipino worshippers to churches across the UAE, one name continues to resonate strongly within the community: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Known for his humility, warmth and ability to connect with ordinary Catholics, the Filipino cardinal remains one of the most recognisable and widely admired church figures among overseas Filipinos.
A former Archbishop of Manila and now Pro-Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, Tagle is known not only for his theological leadership but also for a pastoral style shaped by parish life, storytelling homilies and close engagement with migrant communities. His global profile has also placed him among figures frequently mentioned in wider Catholic discussions, making his visit to the UAE particularly meaningful for Filipino faithful.
On Monday, Cardinal Tagle arrived at St. Mary’s Parish in Dubai, where he is presiding over the second day of Simbang Gabi Mass. He was welcomed by parish priest Fr. Lennie Connully, Filipino community chaplain Fr. Leny Escalada, and other Filipino priests serving the parish.
Earlier, his arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport was received by Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, together with his secretary Fr. Darick D’Souza, Fr. Chito Bartolo of St. Joseph Parish — a former student of Cardinal Tagle — and Fr. Troy de los Santos, assistant parish priest. Both priests are Filipino.
Cardinal Tagle is scheduled to preside over Simbang Gabi Mass in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, at 8:00 p.m., followed by a Mass in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, December 17, at 8:00 p.m. His programme also includes meetings with Bishop Martinelli and members of the Apostolic Vicariate to better understand the pastoral realities of Catholics living and working in the Gulf.
For many Filipinos in the UAE — a community that forms the backbone of parish life in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — Simbang Gabi is both a spiritual tradition and a reminder of home. Cardinal Tagle’s presence has added deeper significance to the celebration, drawing large congregations eager to see a familiar pastoral figure who represents both faith and Filipino identity on the global Catholic stage.
