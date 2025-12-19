After heavy rains, Filipino faithful return to Simbang Gabi novena at Dubai parishes
Dubai: After two days of postponement due to heavy rains, the traditional Simbang Gabi masses have resumed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Jebel Ali.
An official announcement from St Francis Assisi of Jebel Ali confirmed that the prayers, a nine-day pre-Christmas devotion, will resume at 8 pm on Friday, December 19, after prayers were cancelled Thursday evening.
Simbang Gabi is one of the most cherished Filipino traditions. Both parishes are expecting a strong turnout for Friday’s prayers, with more than 20,000 churchgoers reportedly attending the first day of the nine-day mass, which began on December 15.
More than 30,000 faithful filled the premises of St. Mary’s Church, Dubai — and even the surrounding parking areas — on December 16, for the second evening of Simbang Gabi. The Mass was presided over by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, during his visit to the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia.
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church said in a statement, “Attention all parishioners. In accordance with the instructions received from the relevant government authorities, we have resumed all church activities.” The church's announcement advised churchgoers to be careful when driving to church.
Simbang Gabi services are expected to be held daily until Christmas Eve at both St. Mary’s and St. Francis parishes. Parish coordinators also advised attendees to check the official church Facebook pages for any schedule changes due to weather or crowd size.
Simbang Gabi dates back to the late 1600s during the Spanish colonial era in the Philippines. Spanish friars introduced it as "Misa de Gallo" to accommodate farmers working before sunrise, blending faith with practical devotion.
Filipino expats brought Simbang Gabi to Dubai in the early 2000s, adapting evening timings (around 8pm) to suit work schedules in the Gulf.
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oud Metha hosted massive gatherings of up to 25,000 before COVID disruptions, with outdoor setups on school grounds and parking lots.
