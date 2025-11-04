Apparel Group’s brand ALDO introduce the exclusive Stranger Things Collection celebrating iconic 80's inspired fashion

Inspired by all five seasons, the collection captures the series’ spirit and adventure
Dubai: Apparel Group, the leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, proudly announces the launch of the Stranger Things and ALDO Collection, a limited-edition capsule that reimagines the spirit of the 1980s through bold design and innovative craftsmanship.
Unveiled on October 30, 2025, the collaboration between ALDO and the globally acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things celebrates creativity, individuality, and the timeless connection between fashion and pop culture. The collection draws inspiration from all five seasons of the hit series, capturing its distinctive world and sense of adventure.
The 18-piece collection features retro lace-ups, Hellfire Club–inspired sneakers, and statement accessories infused with details from the show including Dungeons & Dragons dice, Hawkins landmarks, and collectible design elements. Each piece showcases ALDO’s commitment to craftsmanship and comfort, incorporating the brand’s signature Pillow Walk technology for enhanced support and all-day wear.
“This collaboration gave us the opportunity to merge the rich world-building of Stranger Things with ALDO’s passion for innovative design,” says Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, ALDO Chief Brand and Product Officer. “The revival of ’80s fashion, paired with the show’s iconic elements, inspired a collection that feels both nostalgic and modern. Every detail — from the packaging to the design accents — was created to be collectible, giving fans a way to express their individuality while carrying a piece of the Stranger Things universe into their everyday style.”
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, added: “At Apparel Group, we are committed to bringing global collaborations that inspire and connect with diverse audiences. The launch of the Stranger Things and ALDO Collection reflects our mission to blend creativity, culture, and craftsmanship while offering our customers unique experiences that go beyond fashion.”
Designed for those who dare to stand out, the Stranger Things and ALDO Collection delivers an immersive fashion experience where storytelling meets innovation and design.
The collection officially launched on October 30, 2025, and will be available across ALDO stores in the GCC and online at ALDOShoes.me.
