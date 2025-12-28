LEPAS unveils new design language ahead of UAE launch

Chery Group’s new brand highlights precision and restraint with first L8 model
Dubai: LEPAS, a new automotive brand from China’s Chery Group, has revealed its design philosophy as it prepares to enter the Middle East market, with the UAE set to be among the first launch destinations in 2026.
The brand says its visual identity is built around what it calls “leopard aesthetics,” drawing inspiration from the animal’s sense of control, balance and movement. This approach is reflected in the LEPAS L8, the company’s first model, which features a wide stance, V-shaped daytime running lights and a continuous rear light bar designed to create a clean, unified look.
According to LEPAS, the focus is on proportion and simplicity rather than aggressive styling. The exterior design limits sharp lines and exaggerated elements, aiming instead for a balanced appearance that holds its presence both up close and from a distance.
Inside, the L8 adopts a wrap-around cockpit layout inspired by city skylines. A central waterfall-style screen, wave-textured instrument panel and patterned speaker grilles are combined with ambient lighting to create a calm cabin environment. The interior design is intended to contrast with the vehicle’s strong exterior stance, offering a quieter and more relaxed driving experience.
Colour and material choices are influenced by natural landscapes. Exterior paint options include Norwegian Forest Green, Canadian Maple Red and Scottish Meadow Green, while the cabin uses soft-touch materials and fabrics designed to evoke cool, glacial environments.
LEPAS said the L8 sets the direction for the brand’s future models, particularly in design-conscious markets such as the UAE, where vehicle appearance plays a prominent role in everyday life.
The brand is expected to launch in the Middle East in the first half of 2026 in partnership with Al Ghurair Mobility, with the UAE among the initial markets.
