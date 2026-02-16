GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Rove Hotels heads to Egypt with new Cairo base

240 rooms planned near the Pyramids as brand widens Middle East footprint

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels and Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group inked an agreement that will bring a Rove Hotel to Egypt.
Supplied
Supplied

Dubai: UAE-born lifestyle hotel brand Rove Hotels announced Monday it is expanding to Egypt.

The company confirmed it will open Rove Sheikh Zayed City in partnership with El Sayyad Group. The hotel will sit on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, a location that places guests within easy reach of some of the country’s most famous attractions.

Construction is due to begin in the second half of this year. Rove Hotels is a hospitality brand born from a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas.

Close to pyramids, museum and airport

The 240-room hotel is planned about 15 minutes from both the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Great Pyramids of Giza. It will also have road links to central Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

Business travellers are another target market. The site is near Smart Village and roughly 15 minutes from Sphinx International Airport.

Facilities will include an all-day restaurant, a swimming pool, gym and co-working areas — features that have become familiar to guests who stay at Rove properties elsewhere in the region.

A new audience for the brand

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, said the move opens the brand to travellers who may not yet have experienced it.

“Bringing Rove to Cairo is an exciting step forward that opens the door to a new audience in a city rich with culture and energy,” he said.

“Our expansion into Egypt is a natural evolution for the brand as we continue to grow our presence across the region, always with the clear vision of providing high-quality, lifestyle-driven accommodation to the new generation of global travellers.”

Why Egypt, why now?

For local partner El Sayyad Group, the project reflects changing expectations among visitors.

Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group, said: “The hospitality landscape in Egypt is shifting toward fuss-free, well-designed experiences that prioritise social connectivity and local culture.

“Our partnership with Rove Hotels is a strategic move to address this gap by introducing a proven, disruptive regional brand to the Egyptian market for the first time.

“By combining El Sayyad Group’s deep-rooted local market insight with Rove’s global lifestyle appeal, we are creating a unique value proposition that blends world-class connectivity with authentic local culture.”

Part of a bigger regional push

Egypt is the latest stop in a wider expansion drive. In recent months, Rove has revealed upcoming entries into Saudi Arabia and Oman as it builds its footprint beyond the UAE.

With Cairo welcoming millions of tourists each year — and global attention rising ahead of the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum — the brand is betting that demand for reliable, well-located and reasonably priced stays will only grow.

UAE hotels

