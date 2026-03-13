Snow camps, rainforest adventures and creative workshops for kids
Dubai: School is out and the question every parent is asking is the same: what do we do with the kids?
Whether you are looking for a full-day camp, a fun afternoon out, or something genuinely educational that does not feel like school, Dubai has plenty on offer this spring break.
Here is a roundup of the best options right now.
With eight venues across the UAE to choose from, Air Maniax and Street Maniax is running a spring camp packed with arts, crafts, games, and science experiments every single day.
It is a solid full-morning option for parents who need a reliable drop-off during the break. Gulf News readers also get an exclusive 10 per cent off by using the code "gulf10" in park to redeem.
Over Eid, there is a separate offer running across most locations: buy any two-hour pass and get a third hour completely free. Kids at Nad Al Sheba and Mercato also get free popcorn with every full-day ticket purchased.
When: March 9 to March 20, 8.30am to 2pm daily | Eid offer: March 19 to March 22
Price: From Dh150 | 10 per cent off with code "gulf10" | Eid: buy 2 hours get 1 free
Location: 8 venues across the UAE
More info: airmaniax.com | streetmaniax.com
If your child has ever been curious about what goes on behind the scenes at a hotel, this free bootcamp at Rove La Mer Beach is a brilliant way to find out. Children aged 6 to 10 get to step into the role of hotel staff, welcoming guests, preparing rooms, and setting up event spaces.
Each session wraps up with a certificate and Rove merch for every participant. While the kids are busy, parents can relax by the pool or use the coworking spaces on site.
Spots are limited to five children per session and one child per registration, so book quickly. Parents must stay for the full duration.
When: 16 and March 17, 9.30am to 1pm
Price: Free
Age group: 6 to 10 years
Location: Rove La Mer Beach
Before the heat kicks in, this is one of the best outdoor camp options in the city.
Set inside Terra's gardens at Expo City, children spend each day on nature-powered activities including pollinator missions, pond explorations, eco-discovery challenges, and meet-and-greets with the resident goats.
Sessions run for two weeks and parents can work nearby in Terra Gardens or get 25 per cent off Expo City's co-working spaces while the kids are occupied. An early bird discount of 20 per cent is available until March 13.
When: 16th to March 27, 9am to 2pm (early drop-off from 8am, extended care until 5pm)
Price: Dh190 per day | Dh845 per week (20 per cent early bird discount until March 13; Dh152 per day and Dh676 per week)
Location: Terra, Expo City Dubai
For something a little cooler, literally, Ski Dubai is running a day and week-long snow camp until March 20.
Children get daily access to the snow park, team-building activities, an introductory skiing lesson, and a visit to meet the penguins.
Lunch and two snacks are included, as is all clothing and equipment rental, so you can just turn up and let them go.
When: Until Friday March 20, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
Price: Dh399 per day | Dh1,500 per week
Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
With over 70,000 square feet of indoor entertainment, Loco Bear in Al Quoz is a great pick for a high-energy day out. Kids can try laser tag, wall climbing, ninja courses, and slime labs, with either a snack or a full meal from the kitchen included depending on whether they are staying for a half or full day. A weekly pass is also available for families wanting to make it a regular stop during the break.
When: Until Friday March 20, 8.30am to 4pm
Price: Dh199 (half day) | Dh299 (full day) | Dh1,099 (week)
Location: Al Quoz, Dubai
For a slower-paced afternoon that still keeps the little ones engaged, The Green Planet is a reliable choice.
More than 3,000 species of plants and animals live inside this indoor rainforest biodome, and the whole experience is as educational as it is entertaining.
Children under two get in free, making it an easy option for families with mixed age groups.
When: Daily, 10am to 6pm
Price: From Dh139 | Free for children under two
Location: City Walk, Dubai
If you are trying to get the kids away from screens and into something more imaginative, the world's largest book sale is still on at Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City, extended until March 15. The children's section is organised by age group, from 0 to 4, 5 to 8, and 8 to 12, making it easy to find the right titles. Entry and parking are both free, and with over 18,000 titles on offer, you will leave with a full bag.
When: Until March 15, 10am to 2am daily
Price: Free entry and parking
Location: Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.