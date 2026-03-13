If you are trying to get the kids away from screens and into something more imaginative, the world's largest book sale is still on at Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City, extended until March 15. The children's section is organised by age group, from 0 to 4, 5 to 8, and 8 to 12, making it easy to find the right titles. Entry and parking are both free, and with over 18,000 titles on offer, you will leave with a full bag.