KHDA announces early spring break for Dubai schools

Move comes amid rising regional tensions
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Thursday announced an early spring break for private schools in Dubai.
The Spring Break for students, as well as teaching and administrative staff in all private educational institutions in Dubai will begin on Monday, March 9, and continue until Sunday, 2026. Classes and work will resume on Monday, March 23, 2026, KHDA said on social media.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
This follows approval by the Education, Human Development and Community Council, and is in line with the announcement issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Wednesday.