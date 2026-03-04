GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE moves spring break for schools and universities - details announced

Break applies to students and staff in public and private schools and universities

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Unsplash

Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday announced an early spring break for students in schools and universities.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Wednesday announced that spring break will begin for schools and universities from Monday, March 9, until Sunday, March 22.

The break applies to all students and academic and administrative staff across public and private schools as well as universities. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.

This follows the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD).

Earlier dates

In 2025, the UAE introduced a unified school calendar covering both public and private schools nationwide.

The previously approved spring break was from March 16 to 29 as per the official school calendar for the 2025–2026 academic year applying to all public and private schools across the country. The last day of class before the break was March 13.

The new decision taken amid the blatant Iranian aggression on the country will see students ending their online classes this weekend and moving on to the spring break.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research had extended distance learning across the country until Friday, March 6 with teaching and learning to continue remotely under ongoing assessment frameworks.

Safe environment

The government had clarified that it wants the education process to continue in a safe environment for the student community.

"We're making sure education isn't missing a beat by rolling out remote learning systems, guaranteeing students stay on track in their academic journey across all grades," Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), had said during a government media briefing on the current developments in the country on Tuesday.

"We want our students to keep learning in a safe and steady environment, ensuring that education never skips a beat," he added.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE postpones more Class 10, 12 Board exams

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE announces distance learning for students

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Are UAE school holidays shorter now?

2m read
MoE's calendar, which applies to all public schools and most private schools, is designed to balance instructional time with quality learning and social considerations. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

3-yr UAE school calendar: Breaks, exceptions explained

3m read