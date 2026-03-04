Break applies to students and staff in public and private schools and universities
Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday announced an early spring break for students in schools and universities.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Wednesday announced that spring break will begin for schools and universities from Monday, March 9, until Sunday, March 22.
The break applies to all students and academic and administrative staff across public and private schools as well as universities. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.
This follows the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD).
In 2025, the UAE introduced a unified school calendar covering both public and private schools nationwide.
The previously approved spring break was from March 16 to 29 as per the official school calendar for the 2025–2026 academic year applying to all public and private schools across the country. The last day of class before the break was March 13.
The new decision taken amid the blatant Iranian aggression on the country will see students ending their online classes this weekend and moving on to the spring break.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research had extended distance learning across the country until Friday, March 6 with teaching and learning to continue remotely under ongoing assessment frameworks.
The government had clarified that it wants the education process to continue in a safe environment for the student community.
"We're making sure education isn't missing a beat by rolling out remote learning systems, guaranteeing students stay on track in their academic journey across all grades," Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), had said during a government media briefing on the current developments in the country on Tuesday.
"We want our students to keep learning in a safe and steady environment, ensuring that education never skips a beat," he added.