Announced by Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced online classes for students in schools and higher education institutions in the country.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that studies will shift to distance learning from Monday, 2 March 2026, until Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
This is applicable for students and teaching and administrative staff across all public and private schools and universities nationwide, the authorities said.
The decision is subject to ongoing assessment of the situation. "The situation will be continuously assessed during the week, and the period may be extended if required depending on developments," the government said.