Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi are dealing with an incident after debris from a drone, brought down by air defence systems, struck the facade of a building at Etihad Towers. A woman and her child suffered minor injuries, while only limited damage to the property was reported.

Officials said the loud sounds heard across the emirate were the result of the interception. They urged residents not to share rumours or unverified information, and to rely on official updates. Further details will be released as they become available.

