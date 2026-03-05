Find out the new instructions for expats residing here and for stranded Indian visitors
Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued a new advisory for Indians in the UAE.
In view of the prevailing situation in the UAE and the region, all Indian nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time, the advisory said.
The UAE is home to more than 4.3 million Indian expats.
In view of the exceptional circumstances, the mission pointed out that the airspace and regular scheduled flight operations continue to be temporarily suspended.
It said stranded Indian nationals may avail of the limited non-scheduled flight operations commenced by Indian and UAE airlines by contacting their respective airlines.
According to the Embassy, airlines are operating flights to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals of relevant authorities.
The mission has reminded stranded Indians about the waiver of overstay fines for visitors and others unable to depart due to these exceptional circumstances. The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Custom & Port Authority (ICP) announced the waiver for people stranded after February 28 and whose visas have expired.
Several stranded Indians have already landed in India on these special flights and praised the support their received while being affected by the flight suspensions.
The mission said the Government of India continues to attach highest importance to safety and well being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level.
"The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services are continuing to function normally and remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure well-being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE,” it said.
For any query and concern, the mission said, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following 24x7 helplines.
Toll free number : 800-46342
WhatsApp: +971 543090571
Email pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@.mea.gov.in.