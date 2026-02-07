Top trending: Ramadan timings, e-visa scam, India’s customs rules, UAE speed limits and more

Samsung has released teaser videos for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, highlighting improved zoom and low-light video performance. Leaks suggest a 200MP main sensor with f/1.4 aperture for better low-light shots, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom. The teasers showcase sharper zoomed-in footage and clearer videos in challenging lighting. The Galaxy S26 series, including S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, is expected to launch on February 25, with sales starting in March. Devices will use either Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, depending on the region. Read more