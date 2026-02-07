Top trending: Ramadan timings, e-visa scam, India’s customs rules, UAE speed limits and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
This week’s top stories span aviation, education, tech, and lifestyle. Airbus flagged China’s Comac as a rising global competitor, while India’s CBI busted a fake Kuwaiti e-visa scam. Indian expat Shanthanu Shettigar won Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket, and UAE students will have fewer full school days during Ramadan. India also eased gold customs rules for expats, allowing duty-free jewellery within weight limits.
In sports and achievements, 13-year-old Jensi Kanabar won the Australian Open U14 Asia-Pacific Elite Championship, and Mumbai teacher Rouble Nagi bagged the $1-million Global Teacher Prize. In other updates, the US expanded visa curbs for 39 countries, Samsung teased its Galaxy S26 Ultra with major camera upgrades, and Abu Dhabi announced reduced speed limits on key roads from February 9 to improve safety.
Whether it’s travel updates or global news, here’s your weekly roundup of top stories—keep scrolling to stay in the loop.
At the World Government Summit in Dubai, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said Chinese aircraft maker Comac is no longer just a domestic player. Comac’s C919 narrowbody jet is flying passengers in China, backed by major airline orders, signalling Beijing’s ambitions to compete internationally.
Faury noted the growing global demand for fuel-efficient aircraft leaves room for competitors beyond Airbus and Boeing, though reliance on Western parts and geopolitics could slow Comac’s expansion outside Asia. Read more
India’s CBI, in a global operation with law enforcement agencies from the US, UK, Kuwait, Ireland, Singapore and Interpol, busted a cyber fraud network promising Kuwaiti e-visas and high-paying jobs. Raids at 35 locations across Delhi and nine states dismantled the fake digital platforms, with a key operative arrested. The scam targeted Indian nationals for large sums of money. Read more
Shanthanu Shettigar, an Indian national living in Oman, won Dh20 million in the Big Ticket Series 283 live draw in Abu Dhabi. Holding ticket number 305810, purchased on January 20, Shettigar was reached after several attempts by hosts Richard and Bouchra and could hardly believe his luck.
A regular player for five years, Shettigar works in retail and admitted he had no plans yet for the sudden windfall. Big Ticket’s next draw on March 3 offers a Dh15 million grand prize, with tickets available online and at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airport counters. Read more
As Ramadan begins on 19 February, UAE schools will see just eight full classroom days, with 12 full holiday days and four Fridays of reduced or remote learning. The calendar aligns holidays and spring break to minimise lesson disruptions, while end-of-term assessments occupy the remaining days, easing pressure on students during the holy month. Read more
India’s 2026 Budget has simplified customs for returning Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin. Female passengers can now carry up to 40 grams of gold jewellery and males up to 20 grams duty-free, with the previous value caps removed. The change benefits NRIs worldwide, allowing them to bring gold within the weight limit without worrying about market value or invoices. Read more
13-year-old Jensi Kanabar from Junagadh, Gujarat, created history by winning the Australian Open 2026 Asia-Pacific Elite Under-14 Championship, defeating Australia’s Musemma Cilek 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
The Class 8 student, who trains seven hours daily on courts built by her father, has already held India’s No. 1 rankings in U14 and U16 categories and made her mark on the ITF junior circuit.
Returning home, Jensi was celebrated with a victory parade in Junagadh, and a local tennis court was named in her honour.
Preparations for upcoming tournaments, including Wimbledon 2026, have already begun. Read more
The United States has widened visa restrictions, suspending issuance for nationals of 39 countries and holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents, effective January 1, 2026. Exemptions remain for permanent residents, dual nationals, special visa holders, and select national interest cases. Automatic exemptions for family, adoption, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas have been removed, though limited exceptions may still apply. Existing visas issued before January 1 remain valid Applicants can still apply, but approvals and entry are not guaranteed under the new security-focused rules. Read more
Samsung has released teaser videos for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, highlighting improved zoom and low-light video performance. Leaks suggest a 200MP main sensor with f/1.4 aperture for better low-light shots, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom. The teasers showcase sharper zoomed-in footage and clearer videos in challenging lighting. The Galaxy S26 series, including S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, is expected to launch on February 25, with sales starting in March. Devices will use either Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, depending on the region. Read more
Rouble Nagi, an art and social science teacher from Mumbai, has won the $1-million Global Teacher Prize 2026 at the World Government Summit in Dubai. Recognised for bringing education to slums and rural communities through her “Living Walls of Learning” murals, Nagi’s initiatives have set up over 800 learning centres and mobilised 600 volunteers. The award, presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan and Sunny Varkey, honours her innovative approach using art to make education accessible and engaging for excluded children. Read more
Abu Dhabi authorities will lower speed limits on major roads starting February 9 to boost safety and manage traffic flow. On Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22), the maximum speed drops from 160 km/h to 140 km/h between Al Nahda and Bani Yas interchanges. Drivers are urged to follow the new limits as part of the emirate’s wider road safety strategy aimed at reducing accidents. Read more
