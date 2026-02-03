US expands visa curbs: 39 countries affected under new immigration policy

US introduces two-tier visa suspensions: 4 impacts on travel and immigration
The United States has significantly widened its visa restrictions, fully or partially suspending visa issuance for nationals of 39 countries, along with individuals travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, under a new presidential proclamation that took effect on January 1, 2026.
The US Department of State has issued a travel update under Presidential Proclamation 10998, replacing and expanding earlier entry measures. Citing national security and public safety concerns, the order introduces a two-tier system of visa suspensions — full and partial — offering a more structured and targeted approach to entry restrictions.
Under the new rules, the US has fully suspended the issuance of all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for nationals of 19 countries, with limited exceptions. These include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, among others.
Limited exemptions apply to certain diplomatic visas, lawful permanent residents, dual nationals travelling on unaffected passports, special immigrant visas for US government employees, and participants in major international sporting events.
A partial suspension has been imposed on nationals of 19 additional countries, including Nigeria, Cuba, Senegal, Tanzania and Venezuela, as well as Turkmenistan. For these countries, restrictions apply mainly to:
B-1/B-2 visitor visas
F, M and J student and exchange visas
Most immigrant visa categories
Exemptions remain in place for lawful permanent residents, dual nationals using unaffected passports, special immigrant visa holders and select national interest cases.
In a notable expansion, the proclamation now covers individuals applying with travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, regardless of their nationality — a provision not included in earlier restrictions.
The new order also removes several longstanding exemptions. Immediate family immigrant visas, adoption visas and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas are no longer automatically exempt, although limited national interest exceptions may still apply on a case-by-case basis.
US authorities clarified that the proclamation does not revoke visas issued before January 1, 2026. Foreign nationals who held valid visas on that date are not subject to the new restrictions, even if they are outside the US.
Applicants affected by the proclamation may continue to submit visa applications and attend interviews, but approval and entry into the US are not guaranteed.
The expanded restrictions underscore Washington’s push for stricter security-focused screening, while offering clearer guidelines on who is affected — and who remains exempt — under the new regime.
