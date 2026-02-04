Yale University peace delegation visits Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi on Human Fraternity Day

Delegation explores interfaith landmark as UAE marks anniversary of historic document
Abu Dhabi: As part of a celebratory programme held in cooperation with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, and on the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity and the International Day of Human Fraternity, the Abrahamic Family House welcomed a high-level international delegation of Yale University Peace Fellows.
Led by Professor Emma Sky, Founder and Co-Director of the Yale International Leadership Centre, the delegation comprised 14 prominent figures, including former ministers, judges, and activists working in the fields of peace and international reconciliation.
Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said: “The visit coincides with the celebration of the seventh anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed in 2019 by His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis, 266th head of the Catholic Church."
"The Document reaffirmed that the noble human values that emerged from Abu Dhabi have moved beyond symbolic significance to become a living humanitarian practice and an ongoing dialogue amongst thought leaders from around the world."
Abdelsalam added: “Today, the Abrahamic Family House represents an open global platform for collective reflection, trust-building, and the exchange of expertise on coexistence. It reinforces an understanding of diversity as a source of strength and consolidates a culture of mutual respect amongst religions and cultures. Through these engagements, this landmark continues to fulfil its role in translating shared human values into tangible pathways of cooperation that contribute to building a more harmonious future for present and future generations. With the visit of the Yale Peace Fellows, the Abrahamic Family House continues to play its role in translating shared human principles into tangible paths of cooperation that contribute to building a more harmonious future for generations to come.”
During the visit, the Abrahamic Family House Centre's team led the delegation on a guided tour of the Centre, beginning at the Forum, where guests were introduced to the values of Prophet Abraham's values, the Abrahamic Family House's values, the Foundation Stone, as well as the Document on Human Fraternity, the fountain, the olive tree, and the site's distinctive architectural design.
The tour included the Imam Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, which together form the pillars of the Abrahamic Family House and reflect values of peaceful coexistence across generations. At the end of the tour, the delegation commended the distinctive architectural designs and spiritual symbols that embody the message of dialogue and understanding amongst religions, creating a welcoming environment for visitors from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.
The visit aimed to familiarise the delegation with the Centre's activities and initiatives in promoting human dialogue and civilisational convergence, and to share expertise on peace and international reconciliation efforts. It also shed light on the Centre's role as a global platform for dialogue and for building bridges of communication amongst different cultures and religions.
Furthermore, the programme included discussions with the Centre's leadership on experiences in peace and reconciliation, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in interfaith and intercultural dialogue, reinforcing the Centre's vision of building a society founded on understanding and cooperation.
This visit was organised by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, and coincided with the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019, by the late His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.
The Document serves as a global framework for promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence amongst different religions and cultures, and embodies a shared commitment to building a society based on mutual respect and understanding amongst people.
