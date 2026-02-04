Yale University peace delegation visits Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi on Human Fraternity Day

Abdelsalam added: “Today, the Abrahamic Family House represents an open global platform for collective reflection, trust-building, and the exchange of expertise on coexistence. It reinforces an understanding of diversity as a source of strength and consolidates a culture of mutual respect amongst religions and cultures. Through these engagements, this landmark continues to fulfil its role in translating shared human values into tangible pathways of cooperation that contribute to building a more harmonious future for present and future generations. With the visit of the Yale Peace Fellows, the Abrahamic Family House continues to play its role in translating shared human principles into tangible paths of cooperation that contribute to building a more harmonious future for generations to come.”