Comac’s first commercial aircraft was the ARJ21 regional jet, launched in the early 2010s. It has since been rebadged as the C909 model and is flying with airlines in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

The C919 has only been certified by Chinese regulators so far. It still lacks certification from top Western authorities, such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), meaning most foreign airlines cannot operate it in their home countries.

First, it has limited international certification. And this is one of the most important things in aviation — and it affects safety, prices, routes and even which planes you end up flying on.

New models on the way: In addition to the C919, Comac is developing larger jets and even supersonic designs — an indication that its strategy goes far beyond small beginnings.

In fact, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said in 2024 that it is about time the aviation industry gets a third , maybe even fourth aircraft manufacturer to break the dominance of Airbus and Boeing in the aviation industry.

