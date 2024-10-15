Dubai: It is about time the aviation industry gets a third, maybe even fourth aircraft manufacturer to break the dominance of Airbus and Boeing in the aviation industry, said flydubai’s CEO of flydubai Ghaith Al Ghaith.

Speaking on the opening day of the inaugural Aviation Future Week, Al Ghaith said the lack of competition is a key bottleneck for airlines' growth.

“It is about time we see a third, or even a fourth, aircraft manufacturer in the market. The bottleneck we’re facing right now is largely due to limited competition. Airlines thrive on competition, so it's essential that we break the current duopoly,” Al Ghaith said.

“Imagine if there were only one or two airlines operating globally—it would be a disaster. Similarly, more manufacturers would be great for the industry, encouraging innovation and improvements,” he added.

flydubai, which has been hit hard by Boeing’s delivery delays ahead of the summer, has had to reassess its route development and frequency plans due to a lack of new aircraft. The airline isn’t alone in facing such challenges—other UAE carriers, and global players, have voiced concerns about the supply chain disruptions affecting both Boeing and Airbus deliveries.

At the three-day summit, UAE airline executives echoed the need for a new player in the aircraft manufacturing industry. Some have begun backing Chinese manufacturer Comac as a potential alternative to the existing duopoly. Comac’s C919, a narrow-body aircraft, has already received certification in China and is currently being operated by several Chinese carriers.

Early days for Comac

When asked about acquiring Comac planes, Tony Whitby, Director of Strategy and Fleet Planning at Air Arabia, expressed caution. “It is a potential competitor to Boeing and Airbus, but it's still early days. The aircraft needs to prove its operational performance and economics over time, especially as it matures,” Whitby said.

“There are also considerations regarding certification in regions outside China before it becomes a viable option for airlines like ours. However, we will evaluate all available options when the time comes, including new aircraft or variants. We won’t rule anything out, but we’d need to see how the C919’s lifecycle develops before making any decisions,” he added.

Al Ghaith, meanwhile, suggested that regulatory limitations in Europe and the U.S. may be stifling innovation. “Look at Boeing—they’re now dealing with strikes that have further delayed production. Having more competition in the aircraft manufacturing sector would certainly benefit us all, and I welcome it with open arms,” he said.

Airbus and Boeing still lead in the short term

Despite the interest in Comac, for now, Airbus and Boeing remain the dominant players. “As manufacturers, we thrive on competition. Airbus itself was born out of a desire to compete with Boeing, and it’s made all of us better,” said Wouter van Wersch, Airbus Executive Vice President International.