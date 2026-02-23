IAF suspends Tejas jets after runway mishap amid Mk1A delivery delays
New Delhi: The Tejas light combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) sustained major airframe damage after overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase earlier this month, following a suspected brake failure, sources told PTI on Sunday.
In the wake of the accident, the IAF has grounded its entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to conduct extensive technical scrutiny, the sources said. The incident occurred on February 7 during a routine training sortie.
“The aircraft sustained severe damage to its airframe following a suspected brake or onboard systems failure,” a source told PTI. The pilot ejected safely without serious injury.
This marks the third accident involving the indigenously designed Tejas. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024, when the pilot ejected safely.
The second incident was during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, in which the pilot was killed. Investigations into the November crash are ongoing.
The latest incident comes amid delays in the Tejas Mk1A programme. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has missed several deadlines to deliver the upgraded jets, primarily due to GE Aerospace missing engine supply schedules.
In February 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a ₹480 billion deal with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets. A subsequent deal worth ₹623.7 billion was signed in September 2025 for 97 additional aircraft. Deliveries remain nearly two years behind schedule despite IAF orders for 180 Mk1A fighters.
The Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions. It has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and is intended to operate in high-threat environments.
The IAF has not yet issued an official statement regarding the latest accident.