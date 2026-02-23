GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Third Tejas jet crash in India: IAF grounds fleet amid Mk-1A delays, Dubai Airshow accident

IAF suspends Tejas jets after runway mishap amid Mk1A delivery delays

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photograph taken on November 20, 2025 shows an Indian Air Force HAL Tejas fighter jet, which crashed the following day, performing a flying display at Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai.
This photograph taken on November 20, 2025 shows an Indian Air Force HAL Tejas fighter jet, which crashed the following day, performing a flying display at Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai.
AFP file

New Delhi: The Tejas light combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) sustained major airframe damage after overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase earlier this month, following a suspected brake failure, sources told PTI on Sunday.

Entire Tejas fleet grounded

In the wake of the accident, the IAF has grounded its entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to conduct extensive technical scrutiny, the sources said. The incident occurred on February 7 during a routine training sortie.

“The aircraft sustained severe damage to its airframe following a suspected brake or onboard systems failure,” a source told PTI. The pilot ejected safely without serious injury.

Third accident for Tejas jets

This marks the third accident involving the indigenously designed Tejas. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024, when the pilot ejected safely.

The second incident was during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, in which the pilot was killed. Investigations into the November crash are ongoing.

Tejas Mk1A delivery delays

The latest incident comes amid delays in the Tejas Mk1A programme. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has missed several deadlines to deliver the upgraded jets, primarily due to GE Aerospace missing engine supply schedules.

In February 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a ₹480 billion deal with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets. A subsequent deal worth ₹623.7 billion was signed in September 2025 for 97 additional aircraft. Deliveries remain nearly two years behind schedule despite IAF orders for 180 Mk1A fighters.

Tejas: Multi-role fighter capabilities

The Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions. It has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and is intended to operate in high-threat environments.

The IAF has not yet issued an official statement regarding the latest accident.

Related Topics:
indiaDubai Airshow

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Distress calls captured as pilot crashes onto Gainesville road, striking vehicles. For illustrative purposes only.

Video: Dramatic emergency landing as plane hits cars

2m read
Illustrative image. The airline called in manufacturer for urgent inspection and assured passengers of strict safety.measures

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 over fuel switch issue

1m read
The crash site of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 13.

Air India braces for record loss after fatal crash

3m read
A rescue operation is underway after a trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashes into a pond, in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Emergency landing sends Indian aircraft into pond

1m read