Dubai Airshow explains why event continued after fatal Tejas plane crash

The plane had crashed during a performance on the final day of the event

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Firefighters and emergency vehicles at the site of the crash
Dubai Media Office

The final displays on the last day of Dubai Airshow 2025 continued as a mark of respect to Indian pilot Namansh Syal who lost his life after the Tejas plane he was flying crashed, authorities said on Monday.

“The Dubai Airshow organising team remains deeply saddened by the loss of Wing Commander Syal during Friday's flying display,” Dubai Airshow said in a statement.

“In consultation with the team, the decision was made to continue the show as a mark of respect and tribute to his passion for aviation. Wing Commander Syal had been an integral part of this year's airshow, earning admiration for his skill and dedication. The final displays after the incident were performed in his honour, and a formal service was held on Saturday to celebrate his life and contribution,” it added.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with his family, colleagues, and all those affected,” the statement concluded.

Who was Namansh Syal?

Wing Commander Syal, 37, was a native of Himachal Pradesh and served as a senior officer at the Sulur base. He had flown the Tejas Mk-1 Light Combat Aircraft from Sulur to Dubai for India’s aerobatic display at the airshow, which drew major aerospace companies and global delegations.

Known for his discipline and flying skills, Syal had completed more than a decade of service. He lived with his wife — also an Indian Air Force officer — and their seven-year-old daughter in the Sulur base.

Repatriation and last rites

The mortal remains of Syal, the pilot who died in the Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Airshow, were repatriated to India on Saturday.

In a solemn ceremony that moved many, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal and Consul General of India to Dubai Satish Sivan paid their heartfelt respects to the young Air Force officer, whose untimely demise has left the nation in mourning.

A special IAF aircraft carried Wing Commander Syal’s remains from the UAE back home, marking the final journey of a brave officer.

The Emirati Defence Forces honoured him with a ceremonial guard of honour, reflecting the deep respect and camaraderie between the armed forces of the two nations.

