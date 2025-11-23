Villagers lined the approach roads to have a final glimpse of the officer they proudly called their own. Former classmates and childhood friends recalled his discipline, humility and sharp intellect. “He was the pride of our school, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems,” said schoolmate Pankaj Chadha. Another resident, Sandeep Kumar, said, “Everyone in our village is heartbroken. He was like a younger brother to many of us.”