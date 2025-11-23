Emotional scenes in Kangra as IAF officer cremated following fatal Dubai Airshow accident
Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 34, the Indian Air Force pilot who died in a Tejas fighter jet crash on Friday, November 21, during the Dubai Airshow 2025, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Patiyalkar in Kangra district on Sunday.
His mortal remains arrived earlier in the day, where thousands of residents, officials and former schoolmates gathered to bid him a final farewell.
A dedicated fighter pilot with an exceptional service record, he was posted at the Coimbatore airbase and was widely respected in the IAF for his skill and professionalism.
He is survived by his wife, Wing Commander Afshan — also an IAF officer — their young daughter Aarya, and his parents, Jagan Nath, an ex-serviceman and former principal, and Bina Devi.
The last rites were conducted as per tradition, with a ceremonial gun salute, wreath-laying and a solemn procession. In one of the most emotional moments, his wife Wing Commander Afshan stood before the tricolour-draped coffin and saluted her husband as she fought back tears.
Villagers lined the approach roads to have a final glimpse of the officer they proudly called their own. Former classmates and childhood friends recalled his discipline, humility and sharp intellect. “He was the pride of our school, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems,” said schoolmate Pankaj Chadha. Another resident, Sandeep Kumar, said, “Everyone in our village is heartbroken. He was like a younger brother to many of us.”
His uncle, Madan Lal, remembered him as a brilliant student who always topped his class. “This is a huge loss for the nation. The whole village is grieving,” he said.
The Indian Air Force issued a statement honouring Syal’s courage and service. “His skill, dedication and dignified persona earned him immense respect. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief,” it said. The Southern Air Command also paid tribute, stating on X that his sacrifice would “forever inspire”.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow, calling him “a brave son of India taken far too soon”. State ministers and local leaders attended the funeral on behalf of the government.
As Patiyalkar village mourned, the nation saluted a pilot remembered for his discipline, courage and unwavering commitment to duty.
— With inputs from agencies
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox