GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Tejas plane crash in Dubai: IAF pilot Namansh Syal laid to rest in his native village with full military honours

Emotional scenes in Kangra as IAF officer cremated following fatal Dubai Airshow accident

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
Indian Air Force personnel and relatives carry the casket containing the remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas plane crash at Dubai Airshow 2025 on Friday, for his final rites at his village near Dharamshala, India, on Sunday, November 23, 2025.
Indian Air Force personnel and relatives carry the casket containing the remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas plane crash at Dubai Airshow 2025 on Friday, for his final rites at his village near Dharamshala, India, on Sunday, November 23, 2025.
AP

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 34, the Indian Air Force pilot who died in a Tejas fighter jet crash on Friday, November 21, during the Dubai Airshow 2025, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Patiyalkar in Kangra district on Sunday.

His mortal remains arrived earlier in the day, where thousands of residents, officials and former schoolmates gathered to bid him a final farewell.

A dedicated fighter pilot with an exceptional service record, he was posted at the Coimbatore airbase and was widely respected in the IAF for his skill and professionalism.

He is survived by his wife, Wing Commander Afshan — also an IAF officer — their young daughter Aarya, and his parents, Jagan Nath, an ex-serviceman and former principal, and Bina Devi.

Full military honours and heartfelt tributes

The last rites were conducted as per tradition, with a ceremonial gun salute, wreath-laying and a solemn procession. In one of the most emotional moments, his wife Wing Commander Afshan stood before the tricolour-draped coffin and saluted her husband as she fought back tears.

Villagers lined the approach roads to have a final glimpse of the officer they proudly called their own. Former classmates and childhood friends recalled his discipline, humility and sharp intellect. “He was the pride of our school, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems,” said schoolmate Pankaj Chadha. Another resident, Sandeep Kumar, said, “Everyone in our village is heartbroken. He was like a younger brother to many of us.”

His uncle, Madan Lal, remembered him as a brilliant student who always topped his class. “This is a huge loss for the nation. The whole village is grieving,” he said.

Nation pays homage

The Indian Air Force issued a statement honouring Syal’s courage and service. “His skill, dedication and dignified persona earned him immense respect. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief,” it said. The Southern Air Command also paid tribute, stating on X that his sacrifice would “forever inspire”.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow, calling him “a brave son of India taken far too soon”. State ministers and local leaders attended the funeral on behalf of the government.

As Patiyalkar village mourned, the nation saluted a pilot remembered for his discipline, courage and unwavering commitment to duty.

—  With inputs from agencies

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEindiaDubaiAviationDubai Airshow

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Firefighters and emergency vehicles at the site of the crash

Why did Dubai Airshow continue after Tejas crash?

2m read
Viral footage shows IAF pilot Namansh Syal before Dubai Airshow Tejas jet crash

Tejas crash: IAF pilot’s video surfaces from airshow

2m read
Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Dubai Airshow crash: Who was IAF pilot Namansh Syal?

3m read
Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Dubai Airshow 2025: IAF identifies Tejas crash victim

1m read