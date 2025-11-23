Tejas crash in Dubai: IAF bids farewell to fallen pilot Namansh Syal

Body brought to IAF base in Coimbatore as officers pay respects with full military honours
Dubai: The body of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Airshow 2025, was flown to the Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore on Sunday. Officers, colleagues and officials gathered to offer an emotional farewell.
According to media reports, Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan laid wreaths on behalf of the district administration. The Air Force accorded full military honours as personnel lined up to pay their respects.
Wing Commander Syal, 37, was a native of Himachal Pradesh and served as a senior officer at the Sulur base. He had flown the Tejas Mk-1 Light Combat Aircraft from Sulur to Dubai for India’s aerobatic display at the airshow, which drew major aerospace companies and global delegations.
Known for his discipline and flying skills, Syal had completed more than a decade of service. He lived with his wife — also an Indian Air Force officer — and their seven-year-old daughter in the Sulur base.
Colleagues remembered him as a committed professional, a devoted family man and an officer who continued to pursue advanced studies in aviation and defence systems.
After the ceremony at Sulur, his mortal remains were flown to his native village in Himachal Pradesh for the last rites.
Senior IAF officials confirmed that a detailed probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.
The loss of Wing Commander Syal has left the Air Force community in deep grief, as the nation mourns a brave pilot who served with honour and dedication.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox