Afshan’s final salute reflects the deep grief and resilience of a military family
Wing Commander Afshan on Sunday paid her last respects to her husband, IAF pilot Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show.
The crash occurred on November 21, when the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas went down at Al Maktoum International Airport during a demonstration.
The Indian Air Force confirmed that the pilot sustained fatal injuries. Namansh’s mortal remains were later brought to his ancestral village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for the last rites.
With tears in her eyes, Afshan — also an Indian Air Force officer — saluted her husband as she bid him farewell. Namansh, a 34-year-old fighter pilot and outstanding athlete, is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter Aarya, and his parents.
Namansh Syal’s wife, Wing Commander Afshan, serves in the Indian Air Force. When news of the crash emerged, she was in Kolkata attending a training course.
Their daughter, Aarya, was with her grandparents in Sulur, Tamil Nadu, where Namansh was posted with No. 3 Squadron.
Afshan’s dignified salute during the funeral rituals captured the profound grief and strength of a military family facing an unimaginable loss.
In a deeply emotional moment, Wing Commander Afshan stood beside her husband’s coffin and offered a final salute, tears streaming down her face. A video captured her struggle to maintain composure, the grief of losing her husband and fellow officer evident in every gesture.
Despite her training and discipline, the reality of the loss overcame her, leaving her sobbing in uniform—a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifice behind the national salute.
Her tribute reflected both the bravery of a soldier and the sorrow of a wife saying goodbye, making it one of the most moving moments of the ceremony.
Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 34, hailed from Patialkar village in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.
A former student of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, he excelled both academically and athletically. He joined the armed forces after clearing the NDA exam in 2009 and went on to become a squadron leader, soon due for promotion.
Before the Dubai Air Show deployment, he was serving at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu.
His father, Jagannath Syal — a former Army Medical Corps soldier and retired school principal — said the family was devastated, learning about the crash from online footage.
The Indian Air Force shared a solemn video of Namansh’s ceremonial farewell, showing personnel laying wreaths beside the tricolour-wrapped coffin.
The force described him as “a dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional” who served the nation with unwavering commitment and exceptional skill.
Classmates, fellow officers, and villagers from Patialkar also mourned the loss, remembering him as the pride of their school and community for his sharp mind, discipline, and humility.
