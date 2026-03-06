IAF confirms deaths of two pilots in Su-30MKI crash in Assam

Sukhoi pilots killed during routine training sortie in Assam
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday confirmed the deaths of two pilots after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district during a routine training mission.
The pilots — Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar — sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the IAF said, expressing condolences to their families.
Taking to social media platform X, the IAF said, “IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”
The aircraft had lost radar contact on Thursday while flying over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, triggering a search and rescue operation.
According to defence officials, the Su-30MKI was on a routine sortie when it disappeared from radar screens. The aircraft later crashed in the Karbi Anglong area, about 60 kilometres from Jorhat.
The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the aircraft’s disappearance from radar prompted an immediate response from the Air Force and other security agencies.
“An IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft has lost radar contact. Air Force teams have been launched to ascertain the facts and verify the situation,” the PRO said.
Search and rescue teams from the IAF, along with personnel from the local administration and other security agencies, were mobilised to locate the aircraft and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials had earlier said details regarding the aircraft’s last known position and the number of personnel on board were being verified.
The Sukhoi-30MKI is among the IAF’s frontline multi-role fighter aircraft and forms a key component of India’s air defence capability.
The aircraft type has been involved in previous accidents. In August 2019, a Sukhoi-30MKI crashed in a paddy field near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission, though both pilots ejected safely and were rescued.
Earlier, in May 2015, another Sukhoi-30MKI crashed about 36 kilometres south of the Tezpur Air Force base shortly after take-off, with both pilots ejecting safely before the aircraft went down.