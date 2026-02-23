No Tejas crash, says HAL after reports of major damage

“HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground,” the company said.

“LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force for a speedy resolution,” the statement noted.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for the acquisition of 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft for the IAF. Deliveries, however, have faced delays, largely attributed to GE Aerospace missing multiple timelines for supplying the F404 aero engines that power the jets.

The Tejas platform has been associated with two notable incidents in recent years. In March 2024, a Tejas jet crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational sortie. A second incident occurred in November 2025, when another Tejas aircraft went down during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow.

The clarification follows earlier media reports claiming that a Tejas aircraft had sustained major airframe damage after allegedly overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase on February 7, reportedly following a suspected brake failure. Those reports also indicated that the pilot had ejected safely.

