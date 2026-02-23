GOLD/FOREX
No Tejas crash, says HAL after reports of major damage

Clarification follows media claims of runway overshoot and pilot ejection

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
No Tejas crash, says HAL after reports of major damage

Dubai: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday rejected media reports suggesting serious damage to an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet, clarifying that the episode involved only a minor technical issue on the ground.

In an official statement, HAL said there had been no crash involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

“HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground,” the company said.

Reaffirming confidence in the aircraft’s safety profile, HAL added that the Tejas fleet continues to maintain a strong operational record.

Tejas fighter jet: Key facts

  • Indigenous light combat aircraft developed by India

  • Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

  • Single-engine, multi-role fighter platform

  • Designed for air defence and strike missions

  • Powered by GE F404 aero engine (Mk-1A variant)

  • Central to Indian Air Force modernisation plans

  • Backed by multiple high-value defence contracts

“LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force for a speedy resolution,” the statement noted.

The clarification follows earlier media reports claiming that a Tejas aircraft had sustained major airframe damage after allegedly overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase on February 7, reportedly following a suspected brake failure. Those reports also indicated that the pilot had ejected safely.

HAL’s response sought to counter what it described as inaccurate characterisations of the event.

Past incidents and programme context

The Tejas platform has been associated with two notable incidents in recent years. In March 2024, a Tejas jet crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational sortie. A second incident occurred in November 2025, when another Tejas aircraft went down during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow.

Despite such setbacks, India has continued to expand procurement of the indigenous fighter.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for the acquisition of 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft for the IAF. Deliveries, however, have faced delays, largely attributed to GE Aerospace missing multiple timelines for supplying the F404 aero engines that power the jets.

The government later reinforced its commitment to the programme. In September last year, the defence ministry finalised an additional Rs 62,370 crore deal with HAL to procure 97 more Tejas Mk-1A light combat aircraft.

The Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter designed for operations in high-threat environments. The aircraft is capable of conducting a range of missions, including air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike roles.

-- With ANI inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
