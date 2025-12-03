GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
India successfully tests high-speed fighter jet escape system at 800 km/h

The development underscores India's push towards greater self-sufficiency

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
The entire sequence was captured through onboard and ground-based imaging systems.
Dubai: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a complex, high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at its facility in Chandigarh, validating the complete aircrew-recovery sequence.

The test, performed at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), saw a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) forebody propelled to a precisely controlled velocity of 800km/h, achieving a significant technological milestone for the nation's indigenous defence capability.

“This complex dynamic test places India in an elite club of nations with advanced in-house escape system testing capability,” the DRDO confirmed in a statement following the procedure. Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh complimented the agencies involved, describing the event as a “significant milestone for India’s indigenous defence capability towards self-reliance.”

The trial used a dual-sled system and phased firing of multiple solid propellant rocket motors to simulate a real-world high-speed ejection. It specifically validated the critical functions of canopy severance, the precise ejection sequencing, and the subsequent aircrew recovery process.

Dynamic ejection tests, which are considerably more complex than static assessments like the ‘Net test’ or ‘Zero-Zero test’, serve as the true measure for evaluating an ejection seat’s performance and the efficacy of the canopy severance system.

During the test, an instrumented Anthropomorphic Test Dummy was used to simulate the pilot, recording critical data including loads, moments, and accelerations that a crew member would experience during a live ejection. The entire sequence, including the canopy fragilisation pattern, was meticulously captured using both onboard and ground-based imaging systems.

The successful demonstration was a collaborative effort involving the DRDO, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, and certification authorities were present to witness the trial.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the team associated with the successful demonstration. The development underscores India's push towards greater self-sufficiency and technological mastery in critical aerospace safety systems.

Christian Borbon
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
