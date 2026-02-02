Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags fuel switch issue

The matter has also been reported to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Air India said it is following all safety protocols while the review is underway.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft was taken out of service immediately as a precaution. “Safety is our top priority,” an Air India spokesperson said, adding that Boeing has been called in to examine the issue urgently and address the pilot’s concerns.

Air India on Monday said it has temporarily grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a potential fault in the fuel control switch.

The airline reassured passengers that their safety and the crew’s wellbeing remain paramount. “We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the highest safety standards,” the spokesperson said.

The airline clarified that it had previously inspected the fuel control switches across its entire Boeing 787 fleet, following a DGCA directive, and found no issues at that time.

