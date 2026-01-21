GOLD/FOREX
India

Aircraft lands in pond after an emergency in India; IAF pilots rescued unhurt

Authorities confirmed there was no damage to nearby houses and no civilian injuries

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
A rescue operation is underway after a trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashes into a pond, in Prayagraj on Wednesday.
ANI

Dubai: An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft made an emergency landing after crashing into a pond behind KP Ground in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday afternoon. Both pilots on board escaped without injuries and were rescued within minutes, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm, when the lightweight aircraft was forced to land under emergency conditions and ended up in a nearby pond, triggering brief panic among residents. Local people rushed to the spot and played a crucial role in the rescue before emergency services arrived.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud sound and ran outside to see the aircraft submerged in the pond. With coordinated effort, residents pulled the two pilots to safety. One local said people were prepared to break the aircraft's canopy if necessary, but the pilots were safely evacuated before it became necessary.

Authorities confirmed there was no damage to nearby houses and no civilian injuries. Police and administrative officials reached the site soon after and cordoned off the area to manage crowds.

The aircraft was later secured, and a preliminary enquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the emergency landing. Microlight aircraft are typically used by the IAF for training, surveillance and familiarisation flights, and are designed for low-altitude operations.

With inputs from Agencies

