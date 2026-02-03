India’s new customs rules: Duty-free limit revised, what UAE travellers need to know

New rules boost duty-free limits, gold jewellery, laptops, pets, and passenger benefits
The Indian government has introduced the Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, along with a Master Circular, bringing major changes to airport customs procedures.
The new rules aim to simplify processes, speed up clearance, and enhance transparency, catering to the growing number of international travellers, including Indian expats in the UAE.
These changes follow the Customs Baggage Rules, 2026, announced in India’s Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
Under the updated rules, international travellers arriving in India (except via land) can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 duty-free, up from ₹50,000. The duty-free allowance for foreign tourists has also increased to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000.
Returning residents or Indian-origin travellers abroad over a year can bring duty-free jewellery in bona fide baggage: females up to 40 g, males/others up to 20 g.
The updated rules reflect modern travel patterns and consumption trends, simplifying customs allowances for international passengers.
Under the new Baggage Rules, 2026, international travellers arriving in India (except via land) can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 duty-free, up from ₹50,000.
Residents & Indian-origin tourists: ₹75,000 (previously ₹50,000)
Foreign tourists: ₹25,000 (previously ₹15,000)
Foreigners with valid visas (non-tourist): ₹75,000
Crew members: ₹2,500
Note: Passengers arriving via land borders are not eligible for these allowances.
Returning residents and Indian-origin tourists can now carry jewellery duty-free in bona fide baggage:
Females: up to 40 grams
Males/others: up to 20 grams
These items must be carried in bona fide baggage.
This replaces old value-based limits with weight-based allowances for gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals. The removal of outdated caps ends years of confusion and stress at Indian airports, making it a major win for NRIs in the UAE and worldwide.
Laptops: One per passenger above 18 years, duty-free
Pets: Permitted duty-free under prescribed rules
Temporary imports/re-imports: Certificates available for smooth clearance
The rules were developed after consultations with ministries, airport operators, and passenger feedback. Passengers travelling to and from India can now enjoy:
Electronic and advance baggage declarations
Faster airport clearance
Uniform implementation across customs formations
Declare baggage electronically before arrival
Access Transfer of Residence (ToR) benefits
Carry one laptop duty-free
Import pets duty-free
Use temporary import/re-import provisions
Returning residents can claim duty-free allowances based on time abroad:
1–2 years abroad: ₹3 lakh
More than 2 years abroad: ₹7.5 lakh
A single, consolidated list of duty-free items with an overall value cap reduces ambiguity and simplifies compliance.
The government emphasises traveller-friendly procedures through:
Higher duty-free limits
Reduced detention of goods
Simplified, digitalised processes
Uniform implementation across airports
These updates aim to make travelling faster, easier, and more transparent, while reinforcing India’s position as a globally connected, tourism-friendly destination.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox