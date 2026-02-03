GOLD/FOREX
India’s new customs rules: Duty-free limit revised, what UAE travellers need to know

New rules boost duty-free limits, gold jewellery, laptops, pets, and passenger benefits

Lekshmy Pavithran
The Indian government has introduced the Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026, along with a Master Circular, bringing major changes to airport customs procedures.

The new rules aim to simplify processes, speed up clearance, and enhance transparency, catering to the growing number of international travellers, including Indian expats in the UAE.

These changes follow the Customs Baggage Rules, 2026, announced in India’s Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Under the updated rules, international travellers arriving in India (except via land) can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 duty-free, up from ₹50,000. The duty-free allowance for foreign tourists has also increased to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000.

Returning residents or Indian-origin travellers abroad over a year can bring duty-free jewellery in bona fide baggage: females up to 40 g, males/others up to 20 g.

The updated rules reflect modern travel patterns and consumption trends, simplifying customs allowances for international passengers.

Key highlights for UAE travellers

Duty-free allowance hiked to ₹75,000

Under the new Baggage Rules, 2026, international travellers arriving in India (except via land) can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 duty-free, up from ₹50,000.

  • Residents & Indian-origin tourists: ₹75,000 (previously ₹50,000)

  • Foreign tourists: ₹25,000 (previously ₹15,000)

  • Foreigners with valid visas (non-tourist): ₹75,000

  • Crew members: ₹2,500

Note: Passengers arriving via land borders are not eligible for these allowances.

Duty-free gold jewellery: A win for NRIs

Returning residents and Indian-origin tourists can now carry jewellery duty-free in bona fide baggage:

  • Females: up to 40 grams

  • Males/others: up to 20 grams

These items must be carried in bona fide baggage.

This replaces old value-based limits with weight-based allowances for gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals. The removal of outdated caps ends years of confusion and stress at Indian airports, making it a major win for NRIs in the UAE and worldwide.

Other allowances

  • Laptops: One per passenger above 18 years, duty-free

  • Pets: Permitted duty-free under prescribed rules

  • Temporary imports/re-imports: Certificates available for smooth clearance

Streamlined airport procedures

The rules were developed after consultations with ministries, airport operators, and passenger feedback. Passengers travelling to and from India can now enjoy:

  • Electronic and advance baggage declarations

  • Faster airport clearance

  • Uniform implementation across customs formations

Travellers can now:

  • Declare baggage electronically before arrival

  • Access Transfer of Residence (ToR) benefits

  • Carry one laptop duty-free

  • Import pets duty-free

  • Use temporary import/re-import provisions

Simplified Transfer of Residence (ToR) benefits

Returning residents can claim duty-free allowances based on time abroad:

  • 1–2 years abroad: ₹3 lakh

  • More than 2 years abroad: ₹7.5 lakh

A single, consolidated list of duty-free items with an overall value cap reduces ambiguity and simplifies compliance.

Passenger convenience is a priority

The government emphasises traveller-friendly procedures through:

  • Higher duty-free limits

  • Reduced detention of goods

  • Simplified, digitalised processes

  • Uniform implementation across airports

These updates aim to make travelling faster, easier, and more transparent, while reinforcing India’s position as a globally connected, tourism-friendly destination.

