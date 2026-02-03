GOLD/FOREX
Flying to India soon? These items to get cheaper, costlier when NRIs go home

Cigarettes, luxury items and medicines will see definite price changes this year

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: If you live and work in the UAE and travel back to India regularly, the Union Budget 2026-27 brings clear changes that will show up in what you pay for everyday purchases, medical needs and discretionary spending during visits home. These are the items most likely to affect your wallet:

3 cost increases to watch

  1. Cigarettes and tobacco products: A new excise duty on tobacco means cigarette prices in India will rise by up to Rs55 per pack, depending on brand and size. This affects cigarettes bought at airports, local shops and duty-paid outlets.

  2. Imported alcohol and luxury items: Higher tax collected at source (TCS) applies to imported alcohol and certain luxury goods. These items will cost more upfront when purchased in India or brought in during travel.

  3. Coffee roasting and vending machines: Customs duty exemptions were removed on coffee roasting and vending machines, increasing costs for cafés, small food businesses or commercial setups run by NRIs or their families.

4 items to get cheaper

  1. Cancer and rare-disease medicines: Customs duties were removed on specific cancer drugs and medicines for rare diseases, reducing treatment costs for families managing long-term care.

  2. Leather products: Duty relief on select leather items may lower prices over time for bags, footwear, belts and accessories commonly bought during visits.

  3. Seafood: Fish caught beyond India’s territorial waters will continue to be duty-free, helping ensure steady supply and preventing sharp price increases for seafood buyers.

  4. Solar panels and EV batteries: Continued duty exemptions on solar panel components and electric vehicle batteries may reduce costs for home solar installations and electric vehicle purchases.

Summary?

  1. Buying cigarettes in India will cost more, even for short visits.

  2. Alcohol and luxury purchases will be more expensive due to higher taxes.

  3. Medical support for family members could become less costly for specific treatments.

  4. Shopping for leather goods during trips may offer better value than before.

  5. Big-ticket purchases like solar systems or EVs may benefit from lower input costs.

For UAE-based NRIs, these changes affect what you buy when you land, what you gift, and what you help pay for back home. Planning purchases in advance — and knowing which items have become cheaper or costlier — can help avoid surprises during your next trip to India.

