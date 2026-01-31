Dubai: As India heads into Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, UAE-based NRIs are watching closely. Here is a clear breakdown of what industry leaders and NRI community representatives say should be on the government’s agenda:

Aliasgar Tambawala, Co-CIO at Klay Group, said “the FY27 Union Budget is likely to mark a shift in India’s fiscal framework from fiscal deficit targeting to public debt targeting,” strengthening transparency and credibility. He said “we expect modest fiscal consolidation, with a clear glide path towards a lower debt-to-GDP ratio.”

Markets are not positioned for sweeping tax cuts. Vijay Valecha, CIO at Century Financial said “there is little expectation of a tax cut announcement for income tax or GST, as tax relief was previously granted in 2025,” adding that “markets remain cautious on consumption-led bets.”

Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, described the real estate sector as “a significant contributor to GDP and India’s second-largest employer after agriculture,” and added that “an extension and expansion of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) would provide significant relief to homebuyers,” while stressing the importance of infrastructure development, policy stability, and regulatory clarity.

Aggarwal also pointed to long-term potential, saying “according to industry reports, real estate has the potential to contribute up to 15 per cent to India’s GDP by 2047." He said “the extension and reintroduction of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) could provide meaningful relief to aspiring homebuyers, especially first-time buyers.”

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global, said, “as we approach the Union Budget 2026, the real estate sector remains optimistic, with expectations focused on sustained policy support to improve housing affordability, ease liquidity constraints, and maintain long-term growth momentum.”

Real estate sits at the top of the NRI wishlist. It matters because property remains the most common NRI investment in India, and the housing sector is directly linked to jobs, urban growth, and infrastructure.

He said “responsible AI and data governance are critical to maintaining trust,” adding that “predictable taxation, streamlined compliance, and targeted incentives for innovation will attract private investment.” He said policies for NRIs, including “rationalised customs exemptions and duty-free allowances,” should “encourage reverse migration and diaspora engagement.”

On technology and human capital, Dr. Chaturvedi said “Union Budget 2026–27 is an opportunity to combine economic growth with human capital development.” He said “India’s Global Capability Centres and emerging tech sectors demand skilled professionals and responsible governance.” He added that “capital expenditure must support infrastructure, renewables, and urban housing, while policy reforms in labour, logistics, and digital governance enhance productivity.”

He added that “capital expenditure in infrastructure, logistics, and urban development should crowd in private investment and strengthen competitiveness.” He said “fiscal consolidation and predictable taxation will reinforce investor confidence,” while stressing that “customs and baggage allowances for NRIs, including duty-free gold, need rationalisation to reflect market realities.”

On trade, Dr. Chaturvedi said “the upcoming Union Budget 2026–27 must focus on converting India’s trade potential into tangible outcomes.” While India has signed multiple agreements, he said “on-ground execution has lagged behind peers like the UAE.” He called for “a robust EXIM framework, export incentives, and support for global manufacturing and technology hubs.”

He said value-based duty-free gold limits are “increasingly impractical amid volatile prices, causing uncertainty and disputes at ports.” He called for “a shift to a quantity-based allowance—30 grams for NRI passengers and 10 grams for Indian tourists,” saying it would provide “clarity, transparency, and fairness.”

This is where UAE-based NRIs are pushing for practical reform. Dr. Sahitya K. Chaturvedi, Secretary General of the Indian Business & Professional Council Dubai, said “for NRIs, especially from the UAE, Budget 2026–27 is a chance to align customs and trade policies with global realities.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.