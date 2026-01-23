12 things UAE-based NRI businessmen are watching in India’s Budget 2026

Dubai: With India’s Union Budget 2026–27 due next week, business owners and investors across the UAE are closely tracking the policy signals that could shape capital flows, operating costs, and expansion decisions tied to India.

Proposals for dedicated digital economy zones aim to build new regional growth hubs. Such zones could open up lower-cost locations for NRI-led ventures, tech parks, and services operations while spreading risk beyond saturated urban centres.

Business leaders expect the Budget to push structured technology adoption across MSMEs, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. For overseas entrepreneurs building supplier networks or back-office operations in India, this could translate into more efficient partners, stronger digital integration, and faster scaling outside high-cost metro markets.

Based on written comments from several UAE-based NRI businessmen, sector professionals, and investors, the following wishlist has emerged as the areas they are watching most closely ahead of February 1.

For many NRIs running cross-border businesses, the Budget is less about headline announcements and more about the fine print that affects compliance, liquidity, sector incentives, and long-term planning.

Expectations that the Production-Linked Incentive scheme may extend to advanced technologies are closely watched by NRIs active in frontier sectors. Such moves could lower entry barriers, improve project viability, and support manufacturing or R&D tie-ups linked to global clients.

Calls for a targeted programme to multiply startups in Tier-2 and Tier-3 India focus on job creation and entrepreneurship. For UAE-based angel investors and fund managers, this could widen the pipeline of investable companies and diversify deal flow geographically.

Proposals to allow home-loan interest deductions under the new regime are closely watched by UAE-based investors with residential portfolios in India, particularly those balancing rental income, repayments, and repatriation planning.

Expectations of fewer rate changes and a smoother transition to the new income tax law are central for NRIs handling multi-country structures, dividend flows, and compliance planning across India and the Middle East.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.