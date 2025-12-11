NRIs in UAE: RBI overhauls account operating rules; more flexibility for borrowers, banks

Revised rules expand account access, speed cash flow and tighten monitoring across banks
Dubai: The Reserve Bank of India has rolled out updated rules that change how banks manage current accounts, overdrafts and cash credit (CC) facilities. These tweaks follow months of feedback from the banking industry, and they aim to remove friction, speed up money movement and give both banks and customers more flexibility.
For UAE-based Indian expats who manage businesses or finances back home, these changes could make everyday banking noticeably smoother.
One of the biggest pain points for Indian businesses was the older rule that restricted how many banks could maintain current or overdraft accounts for borrowers with exposure of ₹10 crore or more. Banks argued this made daily operations cumbersome, especially for companies with multiple lenders. RBI agreed and relaxed the rules.
Under the new system:
Any bank that lends more than 10% of the borrower’s total exposure can operate a current or OD account.
If only one bank meets this threshold — or none at all — then the two lenders with the highest exposure can maintain these accounts.
This means Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE, especially those managing multiple credit lines in India, will have a simpler flow of funds and fewer delays when coordinating payments or working capital.
Cash credit accounts are lifelines for many Indian businesses, but earlier RBI restrictions created operational hurdles. Banks pushed back, saying cash credit operates differently from current accounts and therefore shouldn't face the same limits. RBI accepted this argument.
All restrictions on cash credit accounts have now been removed.
This is a meaningful win for businesses that rely on CC facilities to manage daily expenses, pay vendors and smooth out seasonal cash flow. For UAE Indians overseeing manufacturing, trading or family enterprises in India, CC operations should now feel much more straightforward.
RBI kept one strict requirement unchanged — and this one affects how quickly businesses can access money.
Funds received in collection accounts must be transferred to the main transaction account within two working days.
Banks requested more time, but RBI rejected the proposal, saying quick transfers are essential.
For business owners abroad, this means fewer delays between receiving payments and being able to use them. Faster fund movement often translates into smoother cash flow, especially when managing operations remotely.
Banks sometimes lose eligibility to maintain certain transaction accounts, and this can disrupt business operations. RBI now requires banks to inform customers quickly so they can act without surprises.
• Banks must notify customers within one month of becoming ineligible.
• Customers get two months to either close the account or convert it into a collection account.
This gives clarity and predictability — important for expats managing finances from abroad. RBI also clarified that court or enforcement orders always override regulatory instructions.
Banks raised concerns about the level of monitoring RBI expects, from checking if accounts are used correctly to ensuring they’re not misused as unofficial payment channels. RBI reviewed the feedback but did not budge.
Banks must continue monitoring transaction accounts closely and ensure they’re used only for authorised purposes.
They must prevent third-party or unapproved payment activity.
This means customers — especially businesses — may see tighter scrutiny or additional checks. But it also means higher transparency and reduced risk of account misuse.
Several institutions asked RBI to exempt certain borrowers or sectors from the new rules. RBI declined, saying the rules were deliberately simplified to allow broad compliance.
RBI says the framework is already “principle based” and does not need further exemptions.
This keeps the system uniform across banks, making it easier to understand and manage.
For many UAE Indians, these rules affect the way they manage businesses, investments or family accounts in India. The updates bring some clear advantages:
More flexibility — You won’t be restricted by which bank can run your current or OD account.
Smoother working capital access — With cash credit restrictions gone, operations should feel less constrained.
Faster access to funds — The two-day transfer rule keeps cash flow moving.
More predictable banking — Clear rules reduce confusion, especially when managing accounts remotely.
Tighter compliance — Expect cleaner workflows but possibly more documentation checks.
For anyone juggling cross-border business responsibilities, these improvements can reduce friction and save time.
RBI’s new directions make Indian banking more flexible and operationally practical. The changes:
Remove unnecessary restrictions
Speed up fund movement
Allow more banks to operate key accounts
Simplify cash credit usage
Strengthen oversight and prevent misuse
For UAE-based Indian expats, the result is a banking environment that is clearer, faster and easier to manage — particularly for those who depend on current accounts, CC facilities or multi-bank lending arrangements in India.
