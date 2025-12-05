RBI slashes repo rate to 5.25% in unanimous vote, calls conditions 'goldilocks'

"Since the October policy, the Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation, with inflation coming down to an unprecedentedly low level," Governor Malhotra stated. "For the first time since the adoption of flexible inflation targeting, average headline inflation for a quarter at 1.7% in Q2:2025-26, breached the lower tolerance threshold (2%) of the inflation target (4%). It dipped further to a mere 0.3% in October 2025."