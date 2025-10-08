UAE NRIs: Thinking of investing back home? RBI just made it easier

On currency stability, George noted that “low inflation supports INR stability, but US Fed policy and capital flows remain risks.” For UAE NRIs paid in dirhams, that means the rupee is unlikely to see a sharp depreciation unless global markets turn risk-off or the dollar strengthens further. Over time, the RBI’s rupee internationalisation drive, aimed at reducing conversion costs by expanding cross-border use, could trim foreign exchange expenses. “Allowing rupee use in more cross-border deals will reduce conversion charges,” he said.