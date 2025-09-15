September 15 is final date to file ITR for AY 2025-26; India confirms no more extensions
Dubai: Today, September 15, is the final deadline to file your Indian Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26.
The Income Tax Department confirmed last night that there will be no extension. More than 60 million returns have already been filed, but if you’re an NRI with income in India, you can’t afford to miss today’s cutoff.
Here are answers to urgent last-minute questions for UAE-based NRIs:
Yes. Paying tax through TDS or advance tax is not enough. The IT department only recognises it after you file your return.
Filing is mandatory if your income exceeds ₹250,000.
Failure to file attracts penalties.
Yes. Your return isn’t complete until you e-verify.
Must be done within 30 days of filing.
Without e-verification, your return becomes invalid.
No. Income earned in the UAE is not taxable in India. But you must file if you have:
Rent from Indian property
Interest income from NRO accounts
Capital gains from selling property, shares, or mutual funds
TDS deducted on dividends, rent, or investments (if you want a refund)
Unlisted shares or directorship in an Indian company
Stayed long enough in India to qualify as a ‘resident’
Not taxable:
Salary in the UAE
Interest from NRE and FCNR accounts
Money remitted from abroad
Taxable in India:
Rent from Indian property
Interest from NRO accounts
Gains from property, stocks, or gold sales in India
Income from services or businesses in India
Income slabs:
₹250,000–₹500,000 → 5%
₹500,000–₹1,000,000 → 20%
Above ₹1,000,000 → 30%
Capital gains:
Long-term: 10–20%
Short-term: 15–30%
Note: NRIs cannot use the ₹250,000 exemption against capital gains.
Consider filing a ‘zero return’. Benefits include:
Clean record with the IT department
Proof for loans in India
Ability to carry forward losses
Ease in repatriating money later
Helpful if you return to India in future
The process is 100% online:
Visit incometax.gov.in
Log in with your PAN
Click ‘File Income Tax Return’
Choose your ITR form (the site helps you select)
Enter income details (many are pre-filled)
Pay any dues
Preview and submit
Don’t forget to e-verify
If e-verification options don’t work, post a signed ITR-V to Bengaluru.
Don’t assume you’re done. Many NRIs miss refunds because they skip filing. Filing ensures you can claim back excess TDS.
Do you earn over ₹250,000 in India?
Did you sell property or stocks in India?
Do you want a refund on TDS?
Do you need to carry forward losses?
Do you plan to apply for a loan in India?
Are you unsure about your residential status?
If yes to any, file today. The deadline ends at midnight.
