Without e-verification, your return becomes invalid.

Must be done within 30 days of filing.

Yes. Your return isn’t complete until you e-verify.

2. Do I need to e-verify my ITR?

Filing is mandatory if your income exceeds ₹250,000.

Yes. Paying tax through TDS or advance tax is not enough. The IT department only recognises it after you file your return.

1. Do I need to file if all my taxes are already paid?

Here are answers to urgent last-minute questions for UAE-based NRIs:

The Income Tax Department confirmed last night that there will be no extension. More than 60 million returns have already been filed, but if you’re an NRI with income in India, you can’t afford to miss today’s cutoff.

Dubai: Today, September 15, is the final deadline to file your Indian Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26.

3. Do UAE NRIs need to file if they only earn in the UAE?

No. Income earned in the UAE is not taxable in India. But you must file if you have:

Rent from Indian property

Interest income from NRO accounts

Capital gains from selling property, shares, or mutual funds

TDS deducted on dividends, rent, or investments (if you want a refund)

Unlisted shares or directorship in an Indian company

Stayed long enough in India to qualify as a ‘resident’

4. What income is taxable for NRIs?

Not taxable:

Salary in the UAE

Interest from NRE and FCNR accounts

Money remitted from abroad

Taxable in India:

Rent from Indian property

Interest from NRO accounts

Gains from property, stocks, or gold sales in India

Income from services or businesses in India

5. How much tax applies?

Income slabs:

₹250,000–₹500,000 → 5%

₹500,000–₹1,000,000 → 20%

Above ₹1,000,000 → 30%

Capital gains:

Long-term: 10–20%

Short-term: 15–30%

Note: NRIs cannot use the ₹250,000 exemption against capital gains.

6. What if I had no income in India this year?

Consider filing a ‘zero return’. Benefits include:

Clean record with the IT department

Proof for loans in India

Ability to carry forward losses

Ease in repatriating money later

Helpful if you return to India in future

7. How can I file from Dubai?

The process is 100% online:

Visit incometax.gov.in Log in with your PAN Click ‘File Income Tax Return’ Choose your ITR form (the site helps you select) Enter income details (many are pre-filled) Pay any dues Preview and submit Don’t forget to e-verify

If e-verification options don’t work, post a signed ITR-V to Bengaluru.

8. What if TDS was already deducted?