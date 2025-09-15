GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Tax News

NRIs in UAE: Last day to file ITR – 8 FAQs for last-minute filers, answered

September 15 is final date to file ITR for AY 2025-26; India confirms no more extensions

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
No ITR filing exemptions, late filers can claim refunds: New I-T Bill
No ITR filing exemptions, late filers can claim refunds: New I-T Bill

Dubai: Today, September 15, is the final deadline to file your Indian Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26.

The Income Tax Department confirmed last night that there will be no extension. More than 60 million returns have already been filed, but if you’re an NRI with income in India, you can’t afford to miss today’s cutoff.

Here are answers to urgent last-minute questions for UAE-based NRIs:

1. Do I need to file if all my taxes are already paid?

Yes. Paying tax through TDS or advance tax is not enough. The IT department only recognises it after you file your return.

  • Filing is mandatory if your income exceeds ₹250,000.

  • Failure to file attracts penalties.

2. Do I need to e-verify my ITR?

Yes. Your return isn’t complete until you e-verify.

  • Must be done within 30 days of filing.

  • Without e-verification, your return becomes invalid.

3. Do UAE NRIs need to file if they only earn in the UAE?

No. Income earned in the UAE is not taxable in India. But you must file if you have:

  • Rent from Indian property

  • Interest income from NRO accounts

  • Capital gains from selling property, shares, or mutual funds

  • TDS deducted on dividends, rent, or investments (if you want a refund)

  • Unlisted shares or directorship in an Indian company

  • Stayed long enough in India to qualify as a ‘resident’

4. What income is taxable for NRIs?

Not taxable:

  • Salary in the UAE

  • Interest from NRE and FCNR accounts

  • Money remitted from abroad

Taxable in India:

  • Rent from Indian property

  • Interest from NRO accounts

  • Gains from property, stocks, or gold sales in India

  • Income from services or businesses in India

5. How much tax applies?

Income slabs:

  • ₹250,000–₹500,000 → 5%

  • ₹500,000–₹1,000,000 → 20%

  • Above ₹1,000,000 → 30%

Capital gains:

  • Long-term: 10–20%

  • Short-term: 15–30%
    Note: NRIs cannot use the ₹250,000 exemption against capital gains.

6. What if I had no income in India this year?

Consider filing a ‘zero return’. Benefits include:

  • Clean record with the IT department

  • Proof for loans in India

  • Ability to carry forward losses

  • Ease in repatriating money later

  • Helpful if you return to India in future

7. How can I file from Dubai?

The process is 100% online:

  1. Visit incometax.gov.in

  2. Log in with your PAN

  3. Click ‘File Income Tax Return’

  4. Choose your ITR form (the site helps you select)

  5. Enter income details (many are pre-filled)

  6. Pay any dues

  7. Preview and submit

  8. Don’t forget to e-verify

If e-verification options don’t work, post a signed ITR-V to Bengaluru.

8. What if TDS was already deducted?

Don’t assume you’re done. Many NRIs miss refunds because they skip filing. Filing ensures you can claim back excess TDS.

Quick checklist for UAE NRIs

  • Do you earn over ₹250,000 in India?

  • Did you sell property or stocks in India?

  • Do you want a refund on TDS?

  • Do you need to carry forward losses?

  • Do you plan to apply for a loan in India?

  • Are you unsure about your residential status?

If yes to any, file today. The deadline ends at midnight.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
YourMoney-Taxationindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Many of these certificates, seized during ED raids, were later verified by India’s foreign missions and found to be fake.

ED busts NRI admission scam in medical colleges

2m read
State Bank of India: Innovating your banking experience

State Bank of India: Innovating your banking experience

2m read
There are tax deductions available for NRIs up to Rs150,000 (Dh7,264) under the section ‘80C’ of the Indian Income Tax Act.

Income Tax Bill, 2025: 9 key changes for NRIs in UAE

3m read
Indian expats need to ensure your bank account is linked to PAN, active, and correctly updated on the Income Tax portal.

NRIs in UAE: Avoid these 8 ITR errors that turn costly

2m read