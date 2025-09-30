New update for NRIs in UAE: Cheques in India to clear quicker from October 4

Quick crediting: Once settlement is complete, banks must credit the cleared funds to the customer’s account within one hour, subject to standard fraud and compliance checks.

Phase 2 update: From January 3, 2026, the confirmation window will shrink to just three hours. Banks must respond within that timeframe, making cheque clearance even faster and more predictable.

Same-day confirmation: Banks will be required to confirm whether a cheque is honoured or declined by 7:00 PM on the same day. If no action is taken, the cheque will be treated as cleared automatically.

Continuous processing: Cheques will now be scanned, presented, and cleared between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, instead of waiting for pre-set clearing cycles.

The RBI announced last month that its Cheque Truncation System (CTS) will move away from batch-based clearing to a continuous settlement model. This means cheques will be processed throughout the day rather than at fixed intervals, cutting delays and providing customers with faster access to funds.

Starting October 4, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will roll out a new system that reduces cheque clearance times from several days to just a few hours.

Dubai: UAE-based Indian expats depositing cheques into their Indian bank accounts will soon see a major improvement in how quickly their money becomes available.

For millions of Indian account holders abroad, including those in the UAE, this upgrade promises both speed and certainty — turning cheque clearing from a matter of days into a matter of hours.

For expats sending cheques to India, the process will become smoother and more predictable, helping with better financial planning across borders.

This will make it easier for families in India to access funds quickly, especially when dealing with large payments such as tuition fees, property transactions, or medical bills.

Cheque deposits that used to take one to two working days will now clear within hours, depending on the time of submission.

For Indian expats in the UAE, many of whom maintain NRE (Non-Resident External) and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts, the new rules are particularly significant.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.